See the 2023 Kentucky Derby colors and jockey silks ahead of the 149th running of the big Churchill Downs race this Saturday, May 6 from Churchill Downs.



Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby with the Best Sports Betting Sites



BetOnline – Horse racing site for Kentucky Derby betting & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Kentucky Derby

MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Kentucky Derby

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Heads The Betting



FORTE will come into the Churchill Downs race this Saturday as the Kentucky Derby favorite and after some big wins this season already it’s easy to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner caught the eye of many last season and ended his campaign with a 1 1/2 length success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

The 3 year-old has returned this term better than ever, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.

Those two wins have seen Forte at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market for most of the year and if successful will be trainer Todd Pletcher his third win in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. His other wins came with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010.

RELATED: Todd Pletcher Net Worth: How Much Is The Two-Time Kentucky Derby Winning Trainer Worth?

Kentucky Derby Jockey Colors and Silks For 2023 Race



You can also see the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

See below the Kentucky Derby colors and jockey silks, plus gate numbers so you can track your Churchill Downs runners through the race.

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 60

Career Earnings: $277,500

Betting: 30/1

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 54

Career Earnings: £369,750

Betting: 15/1

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Kentucky Derby Points: 123

Career Earnings: $643,850

Betting: 12/1

4. Confidence Game

Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux

Kentucky Derby Points: 57

Career Earnings: $610,480

Betting: 20/1

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 150

Career Earnings: $783,500

Betting: 5/1

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 100

Career Earnings: $600,000

Betting: 12/1

7. Reincarnate

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $263,250

Betting: 50/1

Trainer: Gustavo Delgardo

Kentucky Derby Points: 50

Career Earnings: $205,200

Betting: 15/1

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $174,500

Betting: 20/1

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Kentucky Derby Points: 160

Career Earnings: $822,000

Betting: 10/1

11. Disarm

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Kentucky Derby Points: 46

Career Earnings: $237,500

Betting: 30/1

12. Jace’s Road

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $200,350

Betting: 15/1

13. Sun Thunder

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Kentucky Derby Points: 54

Career Earnings: $181,500

Betting: 30/1

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 154

Career Earnings: $1,026,375

Betting: 8/1

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 190

Career Earnings: $2,359,730

Betting: 3/1

16. Raise Cain

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Kentucky Derby Points: 64

Career Earnings: $204,750

Betting: 66/1

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi

Kentucky Derby Points: 100

Career Earnings: $1,112,319

Betting: 10/1

18. Rocket Can

Trainer: William I. Mott

Kentucky Derby Points:60

Career Earnings: $284,025

Betting: 15/1

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr

Kentucky Derby Points: 105

Career Earnings: $427,100

Betting: 30/1

20. Continuar (JPN)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Kentucky Derby Points: Invite

Career Earnings: $289,954

Betting: 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Rich Strike Winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby



Horse Racing Related Content