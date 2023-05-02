Horse Racing

2023 Kentucky Derby Colors and Jockey Silks: What Color Is My Kentucky Derby Horse?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kentucky Derby silks
Kentucky Derby silks

See the 2023 Kentucky Derby colors and jockey silks ahead of the 149th running of the big Churchill Downs race this Saturday, May 6 from Churchill Downs.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Heads The Betting

FORTE will come into the Churchill Downs race this Saturday as the Kentucky Derby favorite and after some big wins this season already it’s easy to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner caught the eye of many last season and ended his campaign with a 1 1/2 length success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

The 3 year-old has returned this term better than ever, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.

Those two wins have seen Forte at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market for most of the year and if successful will be trainer Todd Pletcher his third win in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. His other wins came with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010.

RELATED: Todd Pletcher Net Worth: How Much Is The Two-Time Kentucky Derby Winning Trainer Worth?

Kentucky Derby Jockey Colors and Silks For 2023 Race

You can also see the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

See below the Kentucky Derby colors and jockey silks, plus gate numbers so you can track your Churchill Downs runners through the race.

Hit Show silks1. Hit Show

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 60
Career Earnings: $277,500
Betting: 30/1

 

Verifying silks2. Verifying

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: £369,750
Betting: 15/1

 

Two Phil's silks3. Two Phil’s

Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Kentucky Derby Points: 123
Career Earnings: $643,850
Betting: 12/1

 

Confidence Game silks4. Confidence Game

Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux
Kentucky Derby Points: 57
Career Earnings: $610,480
Betting: 20/1

 

Tapit Trice silks5. Tapit Trice

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 150
Career Earnings: $783,500
Betting: 5/1

 

Kingsbarns silks6. Kingsbarns

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $600,000
Betting: 12/1

 

Reincarnate silks7. Reincarnate

Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $263,250
Betting: 50/1

 

Mage silks8. Mage

Trainer: Gustavo Delgardo
Kentucky Derby Points: 50
Career Earnings: $205,200
Betting: 15/1

 

Skinner silks9. Skinner

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $174,500
Betting: 20/1

 

Practical Move silks10. Practical Move

Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 160
Career Earnings: $822,000
Betting: 10/1

 

Disarm silks11. Disarm

Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Kentucky Derby Points: 46
Career Earnings: $237,500
Betting: 30/1

 

Jace's Road silks12. Jace’s Road

Trainer: Brad H.Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $200,350
Betting: 15/1

 

Sun Thunder silks13. Sun Thunder

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: $181,500
Betting: 30/1

 

Angel Of Empire silks14. Angel of Empire

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 154
Career Earnings: $1,026,375
Betting: 8/1

 

Forte silks15. Forte

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 190
Career Earnings: $2,359,730
Betting: 3/1

 

Raise Cain silks16. Raise Cain

Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Kentucky Derby Points: 64
Career Earnings: $204,750
Betting: 66/1

 

Derma Sotogake silks17. Derma Sotogake (JPN)

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $1,112,319
Betting: 10/1

 

Rocket Can silks18. Rocket Can

Trainer: William I. Mott
Kentucky Derby Points:60
Career Earnings: $284,025
Betting: 15/1

 

Lord Miles silks19. Lord Miles

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr
Kentucky Derby Points: 105
Career Earnings: $427,100
Betting: 30/1

 

Continuar silks20. Continuar (JPN)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Kentucky Derby Points: Invite
Career Earnings: $289,954
Betting: 50/1

 

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Rich Strike Winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby

