See the 2023 Kentucky Derby colors and jockey silks ahead of the 149th running of the big Churchill Downs race this Saturday, May 6 from Churchill Downs.
When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1
2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Heads The Betting
FORTE will come into the Churchill Downs race this Saturday as the Kentucky Derby favorite and after some big wins this season already it’s easy to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner caught the eye of many last season and ended his campaign with a 1 1/2 length success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.
The 3 year-old has returned this term better than ever, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.
Those two wins have seen Forte at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market for most of the year and if successful will be trainer Todd Pletcher his third win in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. His other wins came with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010.
RELATED: Todd Pletcher Net Worth: How Much Is The Two-Time Kentucky Derby Winning Trainer Worth?
Kentucky Derby Jockey Colors and Silks For 2023 Race
You can also see the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
See below the Kentucky Derby colors and jockey silks, plus gate numbers so you can track your Churchill Downs runners through the race.
1. Hit Show
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 60
Career Earnings: $277,500
Betting: 30/1
2. Verifying
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: £369,750
Betting: 15/1
3. Two Phil’s
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Kentucky Derby Points: 123
Career Earnings: $643,850
Betting: 12/1
4. Confidence Game
Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux
Kentucky Derby Points: 57
Career Earnings: $610,480
Betting: 20/1
5. Tapit Trice
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 150
Career Earnings: $783,500
Betting: 5/1
6. Kingsbarns
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $600,000
Betting: 12/1
7. Reincarnate
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $263,250
Betting: 50/1
8. Mage
Trainer: Gustavo Delgardo
Kentucky Derby Points: 50
Career Earnings: $205,200
Betting: 15/1
9. Skinner
Trainer: John A. Shirreffs
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $174,500
Betting: 20/1
10. Practical Move
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 160
Career Earnings: $822,000
Betting: 10/1
11. Disarm
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Kentucky Derby Points: 46
Career Earnings: $237,500
Betting: 30/1
12. Jace’s Road
Trainer: Brad H.Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $200,350
Betting: 15/1
13. Sun Thunder
Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: $181,500
Betting: 30/1
14. Angel of Empire
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 154
Career Earnings: $1,026,375
Betting: 8/1
15. Forte
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 190
Career Earnings: $2,359,730
Betting: 3/1
16. Raise Cain
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Kentucky Derby Points: 64
Career Earnings: $204,750
Betting: 66/1
17. Derma Sotogake (JPN)
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $1,112,319
Betting: 10/1
18. Rocket Can
Trainer: William I. Mott
Kentucky Derby Points:60
Career Earnings: $284,025
Betting: 15/1
19. Lord Miles
Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr
Kentucky Derby Points: 105
Career Earnings: $427,100
Betting: 30/1
20. Continuar (JPN)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Kentucky Derby Points: Invite
Career Earnings: $289,954
Betting: 50/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Rich Strike Winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby
