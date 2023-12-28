With the regular season almost over we have taken a look at some of the top scores of the season so far – in an exclusive countdown of the top 10 touchdowns in 2023.

10. Christian McCaffrey (49ers) – Week 1 vs Steelers

Only Miami’s Raheem Mostert has scored more touchdowns than Christian McCaffrey this season, so it comes as no surprise that the San Fransisco running back creeps into our top ten list.

The McCaffrey touchdown that kicks off our list came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 1 of the season, as the 27-year-old managed to weave his way into the endzone for a 65-yard rushing touchdown.

McCaffrey picked up the ball with a hand off from Brock Purdy on his own 30 yard line and after ploughing through a crowd of players, he spun off two different tacklers to give the prolific running back his first touchdown of the season.

9. Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks) – Week 4 vs Giants

There have been some impressive interceptions leading to touchdowns this season, but not many have been more impressive than Devon Witherspoon’s 97-yard pick six vs the New York Giants in week 4.

The rookie has impressed in his first NFL season for the Seahawks and when he intercepted Daniel Jones’ pass on his own three yard line, the cornerback only had one thing in mind.

Witherspoon got to the halfway line before he met his first Giants defender, where he quickly cut inside, leaving his opponent for dead to secure his first career touchdown with a sensational 97-yard pick six.

Devon Witherspoon picks off Daniel Jones and goes 97 yards to the HOUSE for a touchdown. The No. 5 overall pick has been ALL OVER the field tonight. 6 tackles, 2 sacks, and now this.pic.twitter.com/wwVlGuXPSM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

8. Brandon Johnson (Broncos) – Week 2 vs Commanders

Not many Hail Mary’s are scored in the NFL these days, but Brandon Johnson managed to catch one for the Denver Broncos when they needed it most in the second week of the season.

Denver were down by eight points with the seconds ticking down on the clock, so Russell Wilson was given no choice but to throw a deep shot towards the endzone from his own 40-yard line.

The ball bounced off two defenders within the five yard line, before it spun through the air towards the end zone where a grateful Brandon Johnson snatched the ball to give the Broncos life when they had none.

Unfortunately for Johnson and Denver the Hail Mary didn’t really matter – as Russell Wilson failed to convert the two point attempt after which would have levelled the match.

7. Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Week 5 vs Cardinals

Ja’Marr Chase has been enjoying a quiet season for the Bengals this year with Joe Burrow suffering a season ending injury, but before Cincinnati’s star QB got injured, he managed to throw an inch perfect touchdown for Chase from deep in his own half.

The 63-yard touchdown came in week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals in a game that both the Bengals and Chase dominated, as the wide receiver put up 192 receiving yards and a hat-trick of touchdowns.

Burrow launched a missile from his own 30-yard line and it was almost as if Chase had a ball magnet in his gloves, as he sucked in the deep ball for his furthest touchdown of the year.

6. Jason Pinnock (Giants) – Week 5 vs Dolphins

Although the Giants haven’t done much to impress this season, New York were able to record this season’s furthest touchdown so far with a 102-yard pick six in week 5.

Miami rather unsurprisingly dominated the Giants in a very one sided affair, but Jason Pinnock was able to add a sensational pick six to his highlight reel as he intercepted a Tua Tagovailoa pass towards the endzone.

Pinnock picked off the deflected pass on third and goal, with the safety sprinting a full 102 yards for an incredible pick six (longest this season) with the help of his entire defence blocking Miami on the way to a score.

Jason Pinnock 102 yard interception return touchdown!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CwFkKdpSCl — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 8, 2023

5. Stefon Diggs (Bills) – Week 4 vs Dolphins

It’s difficult to get through any top ten touchdown list without including the ever consistent Stefon Diggs, who has scored some unthinkable touchdowns this season for Buffalo.

It wasn’t the catch that was so impressive from Diggs but rather what he did after it, as he latched on to a 20-yard pass from Josh Allen towards the end of a closely fought second half against Miami.

After reeling in the pass Diggs was immediately pounced on by the sideline, but the Bills wide receiver was able to shrug off two defenders in impressive fashion before sprinting 35 yards for undoubtedly his most impressive touchdown this year.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs after his long touchdown vs the Dolphins last week: “Are you not entertained?” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wBWmE3Ej88 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 5, 2023

4. Andrew Beck (Texans) – Week 3 vs Jaguars

It’s not often that a fullback manages to score in the NFL, but Houston’s Andrew Beck managed to record one of the most improbable scores of this season as he returned a kick off against the Jaguars in week 3.

Beck fumbled the kick off on his own ten yard line, but after he recovered the ball there was no looking back for the Houston fullback, who took it all the way home for six points.

The 27-year-old somehow managed to dodge three tacklers before he got his legs going, with a stiff-arm helping him gather momentum towards Jacksonville territory.

Beck wasn’t home just yet when he got in the Jaguars half though, as two impressive hurdles over defenders on the sideline gave the fullback his first touchdown of his career.

THE FULLBACK ANDREW BECK RETURNS A KICK FOR A TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/1iynOHy3FA — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 24, 2023

3. Jamison Crowder (Commanders) – Week 8 vs Eagles

There have been a few sensational catches that have led to touchdowns this season (including number one on our list), but Jamison Crowder’s snatch against Philadelphia is up there with the best this year.

Sam Howell rifled a speculative throw into the endzone from the Philadelphia 40-yard lined although it looked like the throw would be incomplete, Jamison Crowder came to thee rescue.

The Washington wide receiver launched himself forward for a 26-yard diving catch in the endzone that looked impossible, sending FedEx Field into delirium.

2. Derius Davis (Chargers) – Week 1 vs Rams

This season’s best punt return undoubtedly goes to Derius Davis of the Los Angeles Chargers, who managed an 84-yard touchdown following a mazy run against the Rams.

Davis couldn’t have started life much better in the NFL, with a catch and run from his own 20-yard line leading to his first career touchdown after just 20 minutes in the league.

The punt returner weaved his way in and out of the opposition defence, managing to evade any tacklers with the help of his teammates, to help the Chargers to their first win of the season against their local rivals.

DERIUS DAVIS 87-YARD PUNT RETURN TD 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/SscseBtaDQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 7, 2023

1. AJ Brown (Eagles) -Week 8 vs Commanders

There have been some unbelievable catches in the NFL this season, but coming in at number one for our best touchdown of the season is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.

Jalen Hurts threw a pinpoint pass from 20 yards in the direction of Brown, but his wide receiver was visibly struggling to shake off his pass coverage in the corner of the end zone.

Brown was able to shake off his defender and reached out for a late grab, but nobody expected the Eagles star to pluck the ball out of the sky with one hand for one of the craziest touchdowns this season.