NFL Odds: Can Christian McCaffrey Really Win MVP In 2023?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The San Francisco 49ers have proven that they are the top team in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season. They have been borderline dominant so far, outscoring their opponents 125-58 and getting it done on both sides of the ball. The defense is currently ranked in the top-5 in both yards and points allowed, but it has been the offense that has been getting the praise so far this season.

NFL Odds: Christian McCaffrey Is Gaining Early MVP Consideration

The Brock Purdy-led unit ranks 3rd in points and 2nd in yards on the season, and the 7th round pick from a year ago is within the top-7 when it comes to the shortest odds to win NFL MVP. But there is another offensive weapon that is gaining MVP consideration early in the season, as running back Christian McCaffrey has been on a tear through the first four weeks.

Including last year’s playoffs, McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in each of San Francisco’s last 13 games. So far in 2023, he has exactly 600 total yards of offense. His 459 rushing yards are the most in the league, with the next highest total being nearly 100 yards fewer, and he has scored 7 total touchdowns already.

But can a running back really win an award that has been largely reserved for quarterbacks?

QBs Have Won 20 Of The Last 23 MVP Awards

The last 10 MVP awards have been given to QBs, with Adrian Peterson being the last non-quarterback to win the award, back in 2012. Since 2001, there have been only three running backs that have been named MVP; Peterson in 2012, LaDanian Tomlinson in 2006, and Shaun Alexander in 2005.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey For MVP (+1000) at BetOnline

McCaffrey would likely have to keep up his current production pace throughout the season in order to be considered for the award. But if he does, it will be hard to deny a player that puts up 2400+ total yards and 28+ touchdowns a chance to be crowned the most valuable. The top of the board for MVP odds has been unsteady so far this year, as each of the top QB candidates has had at least one sub-par game, while McCaffrey has been dominant all season long.

As it stands before the start of Week 5’s action, Josh Allen is currently the leader at +375. Patrick Mahomes (+450) and Tua Tagovailoa (+500) round out the top-3. McCaffrey currently has the 6th shortest odds, coming in at +1000. Purdy is +1200.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
