NFL

NFL Draft analysts think South Carolina’s Xavier Legette could be a first-round pick on Thursday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Xavier Legette South Carolina pic
Xavier Legette South Carolina pic

The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. This Thursday, the draft will be held in Detroit Michigan. Only 13 prospects have accepted an invitation to attend live. Several factors could be at play as to why fewer prospects are attending live than they normally do. Some like to enjoy the draft with their family and friends at home. Others are fearful of slipping into the second round while expecting to go on day one. 

Regardless, the first round is still full of talent that can help reshape a franchise. There are elite QBs and WRs at the top of this draft with depth in the later rounds too. Last week, NFL Draft analyst Field Yates spoke about South Carolina WR Xavier Legette. He believes the 23-year-old could sneak into the first round this Thursday if the fit is right. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Legette.

Will Xavier Legette be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this Thursday?


Xavier Legette played five seasons for South Carolina and had his most productive year in 2023. Heading into his final season, Legette had 42 catches for 423 yards over four years. Legette put it all together in 2023 and had the breakout year he needed to be a legitimate prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. His 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns were all career highs. ESPN Draft analyst Field Yates mentioned that Legette has legit after the catch catch skills.

That includes an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash for a WR of his size. At six-foot-one, 220 pounds, Legette is already the size of an NFL receiver and is a physical player. Yates thinks his transition into the NFL will be smooth. He mentioned the Chiefs at pick #32 as a possible landing spot for Legette this Thursday. We saw what Rashee Rice was able to do with Patrick Mahomes as a rookie. Legette could be another legitimate threat at WR for the Chiefs if they drafted him.


Xavier Legette has reportedly met with 14 teams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft this Thursday. There’s serious interest for Legette, that’s if it’s the right spot to pick him. Legette is a player who is right on the border of a late first round to an earlier second. Depending on how the board shapes out, teams near the end of the first round might want to pick Legette knowing he won’t be there the next time they pick. Regardless of when and where Legette is drafted, he should be a productive WR in the NFL.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
NFL

LATEST Three teams who could trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft next week

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 19 2024
burrow mahomes ezgif.com resize
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are “Built To Beat” The Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the 2023 NFL season cementing themselves as one of the great dynasties that the game as seen. Three Super Bowl wins in five years gives…

01hvc3jnrmen6dr90zy7 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Agent Says Brandon Aiyuk Has Not Requested Trade From 49ers Despite Rumors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024

Brandon Aiyuk has come on as one of the top pass catchers in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. The now fifth-year wide receiver out of Arizona State…

2024 Draft prospects
NFL
Only 13 prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft live
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 12 2024
01hv7640mf7shta96mzh ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Tom Brady Says He “Wouldn’t Be Opposed” To A Potential NFL Comeback
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 12 2024
rsz mcvay rams 2048x1365 1
NFL
The LA Rams Will Make Their First 1st Round Pick Since 2016 This Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 11 2024
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Nick Chubb has agreed to rework his contract to lower his base salary in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Arrow to top