The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. This Thursday, the draft will be held in Detroit Michigan. Only 13 prospects have accepted an invitation to attend live. Several factors could be at play as to why fewer prospects are attending live than they normally do. Some like to enjoy the draft with their family and friends at home. Others are fearful of slipping into the second round while expecting to go on day one.

Regardless, the first round is still full of talent that can help reshape a franchise. There are elite QBs and WRs at the top of this draft with depth in the later rounds too. Last week, NFL Draft analyst Field Yates spoke about South Carolina WR Xavier Legette. He believes the 23-year-old could sneak into the first round this Thursday if the fit is right. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Legette.

Will Xavier Legette be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this Thursday?

.@GamecockFB WR Xavier Legette has arguably had the BIGGEST rise of any draft prospect over this past year… could this lead to him getting snagged in the first round?? 💪📈@XavierLegette @SpencerRattler @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/SuHsHFDibM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 16, 2024



Xavier Legette played five seasons for South Carolina and had his most productive year in 2023. Heading into his final season, Legette had 42 catches for 423 yards over four years. Legette put it all together in 2023 and had the breakout year he needed to be a legitimate prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. His 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns were all career highs. ESPN Draft analyst Field Yates mentioned that Legette has legit after the catch catch skills.

That includes an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash for a WR of his size. At six-foot-one, 220 pounds, Legette is already the size of an NFL receiver and is a physical player. Yates thinks his transition into the NFL will be smooth. He mentioned the Chiefs at pick #32 as a possible landing spot for Legette this Thursday. We saw what Rashee Rice was able to do with Patrick Mahomes as a rookie. Legette could be another legitimate threat at WR for the Chiefs if they drafted him.

Daniel Jeremiah said that Xavier Legette, Ladd McConkey, Ricky Pearsall and Xavier Worthy all have a chance of going in the first round. Added that he doesn’t think there will be as many Day 2 receivers that would be taken higher than expected rather than vice versa — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) April 17, 2024



Xavier Legette has reportedly met with 14 teams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft this Thursday. There’s serious interest for Legette, that’s if it’s the right spot to pick him. Legette is a player who is right on the border of a late first round to an earlier second. Depending on how the board shapes out, teams near the end of the first round might want to pick Legette knowing he won’t be there the next time they pick. Regardless of when and where Legette is drafted, he should be a productive WR in the NFL.