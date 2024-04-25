Tonight, the 2024 NFL Draft will start at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year’s class is full of talent at the top of the draft and teams are eager to make their selection. Trading up may be the only option to get one of the premier players in the 2024 Draft. Scouts and Draft analysts believe three QBs could go in the first three picks.

If that happens, teams could become even more aggressive in trying to trade up and land a QB of their own. Many draft analysts like ESPN’s Field Yates believe the Vikings are a team that wants to trade up and land their next franchise QB. Currently, the Vikings are slotted to pick 11th and 23rd overall in the 2024 Draft. They’ll likely need to trade up into the top 10 to get one of the top four QBs. Will J.J. McCarthy be available for the Vikings to pick tonight?

What would the Minnesota Vikings have to give up to be able to select J.J. McCarthy?

JJ McCarthy on potentially being drafted by the #Vikings: “Coach O’Connell, he’s a guy that I’d run through a brick wall for. Everything that he wants to do with a football team, is something I think want to be a part of.” (H/T: @TPPSkol) pic.twitter.com/dhP8Tc6kIL — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 23, 2024



Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. A year ago, McCarthy was not viewed as a first-round prospect. However, the 21-year-old had an outstanding senior season with the Wolverines. Michigan went 15-0 and won the National Championship. J.J. McCarthy was their leader and made big plays for the team all season. In his collegiate career, McCarthy went 27-1 as a starter at Michigan. A proven winner that many teams would love to draft.

The one knock that J.J. McCarthy has gotten continuously is how Michigan used him. Unlike some top QBs in this class, McCarthy did not throw the ball as often. That’s not what Michigan asked him to do last season. The Wolverines were a power-running team who mixed in the passing game when needed. Hence, why J.J. McCarthy only threw for 140 yards in the National Championship. Regardless, McCarthy still proved that he can make all the throws needed at the next level. His arm strength is one of his strongest traits as a QB coming into the NFL along with his exceptional decision-making,

Dan Orlovsky on JJ McCarthy potentially landing with the #Vikings: “When it comes to the play action game, which he played a ton in Michigan, and would continue that in Minnesota, he is the best in this class. If Minnesota takes him, he is by far the early favorite for Offensive… pic.twitter.com/Is2vVgnLYk — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 23, 2024



If J.J. McCarthy gets drafted by the Vikings, the team will not be pressured to start him right away. That’s because Minnesota brought in veteran QB Sam Darnold this offseason. He could start 2024 at QB until the team feels J.J. McCarthy is ready to be their full-time starter. There’s also a chance that McCarthy doesn’t get selected by the Vikings tonight and lands with another team trying to fix their QB issue. Tune into the draft tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST to see what happens in the first round.