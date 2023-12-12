A few weeks ago, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes were the two players at the top of the MVP odds board. The Eagles and Chiefs looked like the two best teams in the NFL, and it felt as though a Super Bowl rematch from last year was going to be in the cards. But both Hurts and Mahomes have struggled in recent weeks as their teams have looked far less dominant, and there are some newer names on top of the lists at the sportsbooks.

NFL MVP Odds: Dak Prescott Now The Leader

🚨NEW MVP FAVORITE🚨 Dak Prescott (+160) has taken over as the favorite to win MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/qmDuFp2GiS — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 11, 2023

Thanks to the recent surge by the Dallas Cowboys and the stellar play from their quarterback over the last month+, Dak Prescott is now the leader on the MVP board at BetOnline. In his last 6 games, Prescott had thrown for 18 touchdowns to just 1 interception, and the last five of them have been victories. The Cowboys’ offense has averaged 40+ points per game since the second week of November.

Prescott’s NFL MVP designation comes in at +135, but he is not alone near the top. The San Francisco 49ers have gotten back to their dominant ways lately, and their quarterback is reaping the benefits in the award race. Brock Purdy is currently listed at +150, making it essentially a two-man race with four weeks left.

Is It A Two-Man Race From Here On Out?

“Statistically, Purdy and Dak’s numbers are a wash. To me, it’s really as simple as, not slighting at all the talent around Dak, one guy is doing it with far better weapons than the other.” — @getnickwright on the MVP race: pic.twitter.com/Av77puq1MT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 12, 2023

There are a few other candidates that now should be considered long shots or dark horses. Lamar Jackson has his Ravens on top of the AFC at 10-3, and has the third-shortest designation at +625. Further down on the board but rising impressively in recent weeks is Josh Allen. His MVP odds were higher than 20/1 just a handful of weeks ago, but a potential late-season surge by the Bills has him tied with Jalen Hurts for the 4th-shortest odds at +1200.

In 6th on the list and tied with his former teammate is Mahomes, as he and Tyreek Hill have current designations of +1400. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fallen out of the running almost completely, as his number has shot up to +2800. The only other player listen on the board is Christian McCaffrey, who comes in at +4000.