David Carr Doubles Down On Take For Eagles To Bench Jalen Hurts

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Former NFL quarterback David Carr caused quite a stir last week with some of his comments on the Philadelphia Eagles. The now-NFL Network analyst was asked about the Jalen Hurts and the quarterback situation for the top team in the league, as there were questions arising after the Eagles’ embarrassing loss to the 49ers the previous week. Carr said that the team should take a close look at the possibility of benching Hurts while he is not displaying 100% health, and that backup Marcus Mariota should take over while Hurts gets his mind and body right.

Carr Thinks Jalen Hurts Should Be Benched

It seemed like an outlandish claim to make on a guy who is an MVP candidate for a team that has some of the shortest Super Bowl odds in the league. Hurts has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL all year and is coming off of an excellent performance in last year’s Super Bowl that was marred by a single, backbreaking mistake, and is still considered one of the top in his position anywhere in the league.

So there was plenty of backlash from Eagles fans and football fans in general about Carr’s comments. It seemed as though he may have been doing the old media trick of gaining some attention by saying the most wildly outlandish things possible, but apparently, last week was not a bit.

For the second week in a row, Hurts struggled. The Eagles entered Week 14 with a big game on the slate, as the Dallas Cowboys could tie them for the division lead with a victory on Sunday Night Football, and that’s exactly what they did. Philadelphia came out flat for the second straight week, losing by 20+ to a fellow NFC contender in back-to-back contests.

Hurts Has Troubles, But Eagles’ Schedule Now Eases Up

Jalen Hurts was just 18 for 27 and threw for fewer than 200 yards, and the offense was unable to score a touchdown all night. And while he didn’t throw any turnovers, he did have a lost fumble during the game, which was one of three that the Eagles’ offense endured.

After the game, Carr was sure to double down on his take from the previous week. He sent out a tweet just as Sunday Night’s contest was ending, asking Philly fans if they “want to talk about it”.

While things have gotten tough for the Eagles over the past couple of weeks, things should ease up for them a bit. No team in the NFL has an easier schedule headed down the stretch, and they’ll need the soft games if they hope to climb back into the driver’s seat in the NFC. And they’ll need a healthy and effective Jalen Hurts in order to lead them there.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

