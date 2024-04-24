NFL

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown is now the NFL’s highest-paid WR after a massive four-year extension

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions used a 4th round pick to draft WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Sixteen WRs were taken before St. Brown in 2021 and he’ll be the first to let you know. He can recite in order, all 16 players who were taken before him. That’s the type of competitor St. Brown is and that put a chip on his shoulder as a rookie. 

Amon-Ra St. Brown has continued to develop in each of his first three seasons with the Lions. He’s continuously found ways to elevate the team and help take them to new heights. After a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2023, St. Brown has been paid accordingly this offseason. Per NFL insiders, the 24-year-old has received a four-year, $120 million extension with Detroit. Additionally, he’s guaranteed $77 million of that deal. One hell of a payday for the 112th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver contracts in the NFL continue to grow each offseason and Amon-Ra St. Brown is the latest beneficiary


Amon-Ra St. Brown is tied with Miami’s Tyreek Hill for an annual average value of $30 million. However, St. Brown has passed Cooper Kupp’s $75 million guaranteed by the Rams. Detroit’s All-Pro WR is getting $77 million guaranteed at signing. A huge upgrade from his four-year, $4 million deal he got as a rookie coming out of the 4th round. Now, St. Brown is one of the premier WRs in the NFL who is a problem for his opponents every Sunday.

The 24-year-old’s 2023 campaign was his most productive since joining the league in 2021. St. Brown’s 119 catches, 1,515 yards, and 10 touchdowns were all career highs.  Additionally, St. Brown was a Pro Bowl selection for the second straight year and also received first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in the NFL. With consecutive 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yard seasons, there’s no denying that the talented WR is one of the best in the league.


Lions general manager Brad Holmes has done an excellent job of drafting since he took over in 2021. Detroit has a ton of young talent highlighted by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. In the 2023 Draft, the Lions added two more legitimate playmakers on offense. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta both made major impacts offensively in their rookie seasons. There’s no denying that the Lions are going to be one of the top teams in the NFC next season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Xavier Legette South Carolina pic
NFL

LATEST NFL Draft analysts think South Carolina’s Xavier Legette could be a first-round pick on Thursday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 23 2024
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
NFL
Three teams who could trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft next week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 19 2024

In less than a week, the 2024 NFL Draft will be happening in Detroit, Michigan. This year’s class is full of talent at the top of the draft. There are…

burrow mahomes ezgif.com resize
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are “Built To Beat” The Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the 2023 NFL season cementing themselves as one of the great dynasties that the game as seen. Three Super Bowl wins in five years gives…

01hvc3jnrmen6dr90zy7 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Agent Says Brandon Aiyuk Has Not Requested Trade From 49ers Despite Rumors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024
2024 Draft prospects
NFL
Only 13 prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft live
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 12 2024
01hv7640mf7shta96mzh ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Tom Brady Says He “Wouldn’t Be Opposed” To A Potential NFL Comeback
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 12 2024
rsz mcvay rams 2048x1365 1
NFL
The LA Rams Will Make Their First 1st Round Pick Since 2016 This Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 11 2024
Arrow to top