In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions used a 4th round pick to draft WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Sixteen WRs were taken before St. Brown in 2021 and he’ll be the first to let you know. He can recite in order, all 16 players who were taken before him. That’s the type of competitor St. Brown is and that put a chip on his shoulder as a rookie.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has continued to develop in each of his first three seasons with the Lions. He’s continuously found ways to elevate the team and help take them to new heights. After a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2023, St. Brown has been paid accordingly this offseason. Per NFL insiders, the 24-year-old has received a four-year, $120 million extension with Detroit. Additionally, he’s guaranteed $77 million of that deal. One hell of a payday for the 112th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver contracts in the NFL continue to grow each offseason and Amon-Ra St. Brown is the latest beneficiary

Sources: The #Lions have a deal for one of the top young talents, agreeing on an extension for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. He gets 4 years and more than $120M with $77M guaranteed. The deal done by @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG makes St. Brown the highest-paid WR in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/EIoBNU6jJw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2024



Amon-Ra St. Brown is tied with Miami’s Tyreek Hill for an annual average value of $30 million. However, St. Brown has passed Cooper Kupp’s $75 million guaranteed by the Rams. Detroit’s All-Pro WR is getting $77 million guaranteed at signing. A huge upgrade from his four-year, $4 million deal he got as a rookie coming out of the 4th round. Now, St. Brown is one of the premier WRs in the NFL who is a problem for his opponents every Sunday.

The 24-year-old’s 2023 campaign was his most productive since joining the league in 2021. St. Brown’s 119 catches, 1,515 yards, and 10 touchdowns were all career highs. Additionally, St. Brown was a Pro Bowl selection for the second straight year and also received first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in the NFL. With consecutive 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yard seasons, there’s no denying that the talented WR is one of the best in the league.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has done an excellent job of drafting since he took over in 2021. Detroit has a ton of young talent highlighted by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. In the 2023 Draft, the Lions added two more legitimate playmakers on offense. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta both made major impacts offensively in their rookie seasons. There’s no denying that the Lions are going to be one of the top teams in the NFC next season.