NFL

Ezekiel Elliot is signing a one-year deal to reunite with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ezekiel Elliot Cowboys pic
Ezekiel Elliot Cowboys pic

The 2023 season was the first time in Ezekiel Elliot’s professional career that he was not a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Elliot spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots after being let go by Dallas. It was a career-low season around the board for Elliot and his one-year contract with the Patriots was up. 

With that, the 28-year-old was searching for a team to call home for 2024. Luckily, Elliot had found himself in a familiar situation. The three-time Pro Bowler is reuniting with the franchise he called home for seven seasons. It was reported that Elliot is signing a one-year, $3 million deal to play for the Cowboys again in 2024. After not drafting an RB in 2024, Dallas needed someone they could count on at RB. Ezekiel Elliot was the perfect fit for next season.

Dallas knows the type of production they will get from Ezekiel Elliot in 2024


In 2023, it was the first season since 2015 that Ezekiel Elliot was not with the Cowboys. The team cut Elliot and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Patriots. For New England, Elliot played 51% of the offensive snaps for the Patriots. His (37.8) rushing yards per game was the lowest of his career. Elliot’s one-year deal with the Patriots ended and the veteran RB was searching for a team to play with in 2024. With the Cowboys not taking an RB in the 2024 Draft, that left Elliot in a perfect situation.

At this stage in his career, Ezekiel Elliot knows he doesn’t have the same speed and burst. Despite that, the Cowboys had a ton of interest in reuniting with Elliot. Dallas will use a RB by committee approach in 2024 and Elliot will likely be one of those featured backs. On their roster, the Cowboys also have Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner. Reportedly, the Cowboys almost took an RB in the third round of the 2024 Draft but passed up to take linebacker Marist Liufau.


At his best, Ezekiel Elliot was a first-team All-Pro RB. He received those honors in his rookie season in 2016 and led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards. For about four years, Elliot was one of the most feared RBs in the NFL. However, his last 1,000+ yard campaign came in 2021 with 1,002 rushing yards. In 17 games with the Patriots last season. Elliot led the team with 642 rushing yards. He added three rushing and two receiving touchdowns on the year. Now, Elliot is returning to AT&T Stadium to play with his good friend Dak Prescott for another season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Ezekiel Elliot Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Ezekiel Elliot is signing a one-year deal to reunite with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2024
Michael Penix Jr. pic
NFL
The Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. was the biggest twist in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 26 2024

Last night, the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft took place in Detroit, Michigan. It was an exciting time for teams to add top talent to their rosters. The…

J.J. McCarthy Michigan pic
NFL
Are the Vikings most likely to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft and select J.J. McCarthy?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2024

Tonight, the 2024 NFL Draft will start at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year’s class is full of talent at the top of the draft and teams are eager to make…

Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown is now the NFL’s highest-paid WR after a massive four-year extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 24 2024
Xavier Legette South Carolina pic
NFL
NFL Draft analysts think South Carolina’s Xavier Legette could be a first-round pick on Thursday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 23 2024
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
NFL
Three teams who could trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft next week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 19 2024
burrow mahomes ezgif.com resize
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are “Built To Beat” The Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024
Arrow to top