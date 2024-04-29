The 2023 season was the first time in Ezekiel Elliot’s professional career that he was not a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Elliot spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots after being let go by Dallas. It was a career-low season around the board for Elliot and his one-year contract with the Patriots was up.

With that, the 28-year-old was searching for a team to call home for 2024. Luckily, Elliot had found himself in a familiar situation. The three-time Pro Bowler is reuniting with the franchise he called home for seven seasons. It was reported that Elliot is signing a one-year, $3 million deal to play for the Cowboys again in 2024. After not drafting an RB in 2024, Dallas needed someone they could count on at RB. Ezekiel Elliot was the perfect fit for next season.

Dallas knows the type of production they will get from Ezekiel Elliot in 2024

Reunion: Three-time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott agreed to terms with the #Cowboys pending physical. With Tony Pollard gone and Elliott coming off a strong finish to his lone season in New England, it's time to Feed Zeke again in Dallas.



In 2023, it was the first season since 2015 that Ezekiel Elliot was not with the Cowboys. The team cut Elliot and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Patriots. For New England, Elliot played 51% of the offensive snaps for the Patriots. His (37.8) rushing yards per game was the lowest of his career. Elliot’s one-year deal with the Patriots ended and the veteran RB was searching for a team to play with in 2024. With the Cowboys not taking an RB in the 2024 Draft, that left Elliot in a perfect situation.

At this stage in his career, Ezekiel Elliot knows he doesn’t have the same speed and burst. Despite that, the Cowboys had a ton of interest in reuniting with Elliot. Dallas will use a RB by committee approach in 2024 and Elliot will likely be one of those featured backs. On their roster, the Cowboys also have Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner. Reportedly, the Cowboys almost took an RB in the third round of the 2024 Draft but passed up to take linebacker Marist Liufau.

It looks like the #Cowboys have solidified their RB room for the 2024 season. -Ezekiel Elliot

-Rico Dowdle

It looks like the #Cowboys have solidified their RB room for the 2024 season. -Ezekiel Elliot -Rico Dowdle -Deuce Vaughn Lots of Fans say RBs don't matter so Dallas will put that to the test this season with their retooled Oline.



At his best, Ezekiel Elliot was a first-team All-Pro RB. He received those honors in his rookie season in 2016 and led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards. For about four years, Elliot was one of the most feared RBs in the NFL. However, his last 1,000+ yard campaign came in 2021 with 1,002 rushing yards. In 17 games with the Patriots last season. Elliot led the team with 642 rushing yards. He added three rushing and two receiving touchdowns on the year. Now, Elliot is returning to AT&T Stadium to play with his good friend Dak Prescott for another season.