NFL

Three teams who could trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft next week

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic

In less than a week, the 2024 NFL Draft will be happening in Detroit, Michigan. This year’s class is full of talent at the top of the draft. There are some major QB and WR prospects expected to be taken in the first 15-20 picks. With the draft so close, general managers around the league have been in contact with each other about trade-back scenarios. 

There are several teams in this year’s draft who have been rumored to trade back. They include the Cardinals, Giants, and Dolphins. Teams want to be prepared to trade back on draft night. General managers are doing their homework now so they’re not left trying to get a last-minute deal done. Coming into the draft with trade-back scenarios in place is being a step ahead of the game. Will the Cardinals, Giants, or Dolphins trade back next Thursday?

What team out of the Cardinals, Giants, and Dolphins is most likely to trade back on draft night?


1. Arizona Cardinals

After finishing 4-13 in 2023, the Cardinals landed the 4th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This is an extremely valuable draft position for Arizona. They have the chance to take the first non-QB off the board. Presuming three QBs go in the first three picks. There’s a likelihood of that happening. However, the Cardinals could also trade back with a team that is looking to take a QB in the first round. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy is a player a lot of teams would like to trade up for if he’s still available. With a second pick in the first round this year, Arizona is in a great position to trade back if the situation presents itself.

2. New York Giants

The Giants have an interesting dilemma on their hands this offseason. With the sixth pick in the 2024 Draft, several scenarios could happen for New York. They could use a new franchise QB or WR and that could very much be there for them at six. However, general manager Joe Schoen has made it known that New York would be willing to trade back if the deal was right. Depending on who’s available at six, there could be teams still wanting to trade up and take one of the top QBs. Even at six, the Giants might be able to get a solid haul if the right player is still available.

3. Miami Dolphins

At pick #21, the Miami Dolphins are not guaranteed to get a game-changing player. Additionally, the team has only six picks in this year’s draft. Two of them are before the fifth round. This leaves Miami in a perfect position to get some more draft assets if they trade back. Miami could use a few second or third-round picks to get some quality players who can fill a void on the roster. There could be QB talent at the end of the first round that other teams want to trade up for. The Dolphins could cash in on that opportunity. We’ll have to wait until next Thursday and see what happens in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
NFL

LATEST Three teams who could trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft next week

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 19 2024
burrow mahomes ezgif.com resize
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are “Built To Beat” The Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the 2023 NFL season cementing themselves as one of the great dynasties that the game as seen. Three Super Bowl wins in five years gives…

01hvc3jnrmen6dr90zy7 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Agent Says Brandon Aiyuk Has Not Requested Trade From 49ers Despite Rumors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024

Brandon Aiyuk has come on as one of the top pass catchers in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. The now fifth-year wide receiver out of Arizona State…

2024 Draft prospects
NFL
Only 13 prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft live
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 12 2024
01hv7640mf7shta96mzh ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Tom Brady Says He “Wouldn’t Be Opposed” To A Potential NFL Comeback
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 12 2024
rsz mcvay rams 2048x1365 1
NFL
The LA Rams Will Make Their First 1st Round Pick Since 2016 This Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 11 2024
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Nick Chubb has agreed to rework his contract to lower his base salary in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Arrow to top