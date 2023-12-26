Betting

NFL MVP Odds: Brock Purdy Falls Flat And Is Out As The Favorite

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2

One of the biggest stories of the final stretch of the 2023 NFL season has been Mr. Irrelevant turning into the heavy favorite to win the MVP award. The San Francisco 49ers had been the best team in the NFL for a good portion of the year thus far, and their quarterback Brock Purdy was a big key to their success. Whether it was his explosive teammates who were responsible for his success or not, Purdy had become the odds-on leader to be named the most valuable for the year.

NFL MVP Odds: Purdy Falls, Jackson Rises After Ravens Win

He had a chance to solidify his candidacy and essentially put the award in the bag on Christmas night when the 49ers took on the Ravens. Not only was he going up against the top team in the AFC and a top-rated defense, but the quarterback on the other side was the next player listed on the NFL MVP odds board.

Purdy was sitting at -250 entering Week 16, according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was second on the list, but was considered a heavy underdog while being listed at +400. But if the Ravens were able to overcome their 5.5-point underdog designation in San Francisco, then a flip of the odds seemed entirely possible.

Bet on Lamar Jackson For MVP (-180) at BetOnline

That exact scenario happened, and more. Jackson’s numbers weren’t world beating, as he amassed 297 total yards and threw for two touchdowns, but Purdy’s night was awful enough to move the lines even more than anyone expected. The now-former MVP favorite threw a career-high 4 interceptions through the first three quarters of play, contributing to the game getting completely out of hand for the 49ers.

McCaffrey, Tagovailoa, & Allen Still Have A Shot

With the decisive 33-19 victory, the Ravens not only solidified their place at the top of the AFC standings, but Jackson is now the odds-on favorite for NFL MVP. He is now listed at -180, essentially the same number that Purdy was at last week. The 49ers quarterback has dropped significantly, and is tied for the 5th-shortest odds of any player with Dak Prescott (+1900).

Purdy’s teammate, Christian McCaffrey, had a solid enough night to now move into second place on the board. He has a designation of +450, followed by Tua Tagovailoa at +900 and Josh Allen at +1300.

During the final two weeks of the NFL season, we will see Tagovailoa’s Dolphins go up against Jackson’s Ravens and Allen’s Bills, which are games that could go a long way in deciding the eventual winner of the award.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 19879295 168386351 lowres 1 e1677596176748
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Betting Lines For Each Christmas Day Game

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 23 2023
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)
Betting
How to Bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Texas – Best TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 23 2023

Wondering how to bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Texas? This guide will show the best ways of going about it ahead of 2023’s defining boxing date. With…

Deontay Wilder
Betting
How to Bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Florida – Best FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 23 2023

With online sports betting still in debate, we show you how to bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Florida below. Florida sports betting is still an issue under…

Joseph Parker Boxing Fury vs Ngannou Undercard 1
Betting
How to Bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in California – Best CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 23 2023
Anthony Joshua 1
Betting
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin In North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 23 2023
anthony joshua
Betting
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin In Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 23 2023
Anthony Joshua bettings
Betting
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin In Florida | FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 23 2023
Arrow to top