NFL MVP Odds: Brock Purdy Falls Flat And Is Out As The Favorite

One of the biggest stories of the final stretch of the 2023 NFL season has been Mr. Irrelevant turning into the heavy favorite to win the MVP award. The San Francisco 49ers had been the best team in the NFL for a good portion of the year thus far, and their quarterback Brock Purdy was a big key to their success. Whether it was his explosive teammates who were responsible for his success or not, Purdy had become the odds-on leader to be named the most valuable for the year.

NFL MVP Odds: Purdy Falls, Jackson Rises After Ravens Win

THE RAVENS TAKE DOWN THE NINERS ON MNF AND LAMAR IS NOW THE CLEAR FAVORITE TO WIN MVP @DKSportsbook 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V2E0VZeuV7 — br_betting (@br_betting) December 26, 2023

He had a chance to solidify his candidacy and essentially put the award in the bag on Christmas night when the 49ers took on the Ravens. Not only was he going up against the top team in the AFC and a top-rated defense, but the quarterback on the other side was the next player listed on the NFL MVP odds board.

Purdy was sitting at -250 entering Week 16, according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was second on the list, but was considered a heavy underdog while being listed at +400. But if the Ravens were able to overcome their 5.5-point underdog designation in San Francisco, then a flip of the odds seemed entirely possible.

That exact scenario happened, and more. Jackson’s numbers weren’t world beating, as he amassed 297 total yards and threw for two touchdowns, but Purdy’s night was awful enough to move the lines even more than anyone expected. The now-former MVP favorite threw a career-high 4 interceptions through the first three quarters of play, contributing to the game getting completely out of hand for the 49ers.

McCaffrey, Tagovailoa, & Allen Still Have A Shot

Tua Tagovailoa (+1100) now has shorter odds to win NFL MVP than Brock Purdy (+1200). Purdy was -200 after Week 15 😳#FinsUp | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/bJbJDvxvXm — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 26, 2023

With the decisive 33-19 victory, the Ravens not only solidified their place at the top of the AFC standings, but Jackson is now the odds-on favorite for NFL MVP. He is now listed at -180, essentially the same number that Purdy was at last week. The 49ers quarterback has dropped significantly, and is tied for the 5th-shortest odds of any player with Dak Prescott (+1900).

Purdy’s teammate, Christian McCaffrey, had a solid enough night to now move into second place on the board. He has a designation of +450, followed by Tua Tagovailoa at +900 and Josh Allen at +1300.

During the final two weeks of the NFL season, we will see Tagovailoa’s Dolphins go up against Jackson’s Ravens and Allen’s Bills, which are games that could go a long way in deciding the eventual winner of the award.