Tua Tagovailoa Leads The Early Returns On Voting For NFL Pro Bowl 2024

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
A couple of weeks back, the NFL opened the Pro Bowl voting to its fans and the public. The first week of December is generally when we begin to see the first returns on how balloting has gone thus far, and there are a couple of potential surprises at the top when it comes to the fan favorites.

Tua Leads Early Voting Returns For NFL Pro Bowl 2024

The current leader in overall votes, by a wide margin, is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He is currently just shy of 60,000 total votes, coming in at 59,680. He has been arguably the most polarizing quarterback in the NFL over the past couple of seasons, with plenty of people on both sides of the argument of whether or not he is a franchise QB. But Tagovailoa has remained healthy so far this season and is in control of one of the most high-powered offenses that we have seen in recent memory, and is now the far-and-away leader on the early returns for Pro Bowl voting.

In second place is rookie sensation CJ Stroud. The first-year quarterback and his team have exceeded expectations so far this year and are in contention for a playoff spot in the competitive AFC, and he currently leads the entire NFL in passing yards. He comes in with 44,095 votes, over 15,000 fewer than Tagovailoa.

Hill, McCaffrey, and Kelce Are The Non-QBs

Immediately behind Stroud on the list is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is only roughly 800 votes back. Rounding out the top five are another Miami Dolphins player in Tyreek Hill and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

One of those names stands out above the rest. Most of the top vote-getters are having career years or are a threat to break some kind of historic record. Kelce is having arguably his worst season in at least five years, and his Chiefs haven’t proven to be the powerhouse that we once knew. But given his recent off-the-field activities and presence in the media, there is a certain fan base that may be behind making Kelce the #5 vote-getter thus far.

The Pro Bowl will be held on February 6th. Voting for the event will end on Christmas Day.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
