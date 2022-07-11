Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, July 11th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
FFOS LAS JOCKEYS
FFOS LAS staged their opening Flat meeting of the season last Tuesday and it was fascinating to see the jockeys come across to the stands’ side rail in the straight in tgeh races on the round course (7f+), giving front-runners an edge. One of the jockeys who cottoned on to the bias was ROSSA RYAN, who won on the first-time blinkered Postmark (17-2) for the Ralph Beckett yard. Ryan rides another first-time blinkered Beckett runner today – THANKS MONICA in the 4.55, who could prove hard to pass in a race lacking other pace angles. She’s a fair bet at 100-30 in the fixed odds market with Spreadex but I’d rather buy Rossa Ryan at 30 in the Spreadex FFOS LAS JOCKEYS market, as he three other mounts at single-figure prices in the earlier races and is likely to put his track knowledge to good use on at least one of them.
Recommendation: Buy ROSSA RYAN in Ffos Las jockeys
WINDSOR 8.05
SCARLET DRAGON‘s best efforts have come off a strong pace in a big field and Eve Johnson-Houghton’s nine-year-old, previously with Alan King, could struggle in this six-runner line-up. He had small field wins to his name back in 2016 when well handicapped but his last five victories have come in fields of 16, 16, 14, 13 and 14 runners. Since the start of 2017 he has a 0-26 record in fields of 11 or fewer runners and I’m happy to sell him in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might be best siding with ETON BLUE, the probable pace angle.
Recommendation: Oppose SCARLET DRAGON in Windsor 8.05
