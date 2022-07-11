Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps, with fixtures all over the UK and Ireland. We’ve two meetings from England, one from north of the border up in Scotland, another in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

Newton Abbot, Ayr and Ffos Las all get underway in the early afternoon, while Killarney, Windsor and Wolverhampton race in the evening – the first race on the day comes from Newton Abbot at 1.30.

We have also selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newton Abbot and one from Ayr, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ayr, Newton Abbot, Windsor Wolverhampton, Ffos Las and Killarney



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the meetings today!

NAP – AL ROC @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 2.40 Newton Abbot



Our NAP of the day comes at the only jumps fixture this afternoon – Newton Abbot – as the old-timer Al Roc looks worth sticking with.

He’s defying his 11 years of age at the moment, having found a new lease of life in his older days. He won his last race at Market Rasen by an easy 7 lengths over fences and now switched back to hurdles is running off a mark 13lbs lower than last time!

The useful Phil Armson has also built up a great relationship with the David Pipe runner and rides again to claim a handy 5lbs.

NEXT BEST – FLYING MOON @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 3.35 Ayr



Comes here at the top of his game – winning his last three. Is a 5-time winner here at Ayr too, with the last of those successes coming only last week.

Beat Belle Of Annandale that day by only a shorthead and meets that one on 5lbs worse terms but Flying Moon is a horse that only seems to just do enough in his races.

Add in the Mike Smith yard have won this race twice in the last four years, then this is another plus as the stable clearly have this contest on their radar. Note, though they also run Royal Regent.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ayr, Newton Abbot, Windsor Wolverhampton, Ffos Las and Killarney – covering ALL races.



Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Fortunate Fred @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Fat Sam @2/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Al Roc (NAP) @ 10/11 with Bet UK

3.10 Steady The Ship 22/5 with Bet UK

3.45 Karannelle @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Come On Du Berlais @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Penalty Charge @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Rory @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Crocodile Power @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.35 Flying Moon (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Final Account @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Flylikeaneagle @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

2.15 Conflict @ 4/5 with Bet UK

2.50 Kaasib @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.25 The Toff @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.55 Villalobos @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.25 Bazalgette @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Myraid @ 11/8 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.35 Eminency @ SP with Bet UK

6.05 Maybe Tonight @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.35 Ekill @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.05 King Of Jungle 4/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Spring Bloom @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.05 Eton Blue @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

5.55 Clifftop Heaven @ SP with Bet UK

6.25 Shut Up And Dance @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.55 Badri @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Maktoob 15/8 with Bet UK

7.55 Smiling Software @ 23/4 with Bet UK

8.25 City Streak @ 11/8 with Bet UK

8.55 Renegade Rose @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Killarney Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Alder @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.45 McTigue @ 8/15 with Bet UK

6.15 Three Laws @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Hale Bopp 4/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Ark @ 13/8 with Bet UK

7.45 Spasiba @ 5/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Surac @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change