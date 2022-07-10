Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Monday 11th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Monday 11th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Windsor, Newton Abbot, Ffos Las and



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 22/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets

FORTUNATE FRED @ SP

6/5 with BetUK – 1.30 Newton Abbot



The Jamie Snowden look to have found a good chance for this 7 year-old to grab a firsr career win. Doesn’t look a great race with only Tip Top Tonto as the danger. The Snowden runner was a good third last time at Fontwell off a 6 month break and gets into this Maiden Hurdle as the top-rated in the field. Is rated 5lbs higher than his main rival – Tip Top Tonto – but races off the same weight.

MYRIAD 8/11 SP with BetUK – 4.55 Ffos Las



The Richard Hughes runner looks to have a big chance of getting back to winning ways but also grabbing his first win on the grass. Was a fair second last time out at Epsom and despite being a beaten favourite that day that was a better race then this, with many in here seemingly having a bit to prove. The first-time cheekpieces are on today and that can eke out a bit more too.

MAYBE TONIGHT @ 6/4 with BetUK – 6.05 Windsor



Likely needed the run last time when 4th of 14 here after a 306-day break. That was still a top effort and gets in here off a pound lower mark too. William Buick a top booking in the saddle too and with the expected improvement from that return run here last month should take all the beating.

Been running in better races than this and wasn’t disgraced last time in a Class 4 6f race at York (7th of 21). 1lb lower here but into a Class 5 gives him a much better chance and with only 3 runs on the AW, this James Evans runner should have more to give. The step up to 7f also looks a good move.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 22/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets