Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – July 11th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 5-2 Stratford winner MACUNA from his two bets on Sunday and has three more on Monday, July 11th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

AYR 3.00

CROCODILE POWER (system – John Quinn, Ayr)

Since the beginning of 2010, trainer John Quinn has a 40 from 216 record with his runners at Ayr under both codes (18.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £68.11 to a £1 level stake at SP. Both of CROCODILE POWER’s wins have come on the all-weather but he’s only had four runs on turf and three of them were on his seasonal debut when in need of the outing He’s worth chancing after a good effort at Newcastle last time. NB. The yard also saddles WE’RENOTREALLYHERE in the opener (1.50).

FFOS LAS 4.55

THANKS MONICA (system – Ralph Beckett, first-time blinkers)

Since the beginning of 2016, Ralph Beckett has a 19 from 84 record with his first-time blinkered runners for a profit of £77.73 to a £1 level stake at SP. THANKS MONICA beat only a couple home at Windsor last month but her yard is in much better form now and the addition of headgear can help her to break her duck.

WOLVERHAMPTON 7.55

HEERATTHETRACK (system – dam Jessica Ennis, all-weather handicaps)

HEERATTHETRACK remains a maiden after seven starts but has run some solid races in defeat and her low draw and prominent running style will be advantageous judging by what happened at the last Wolverhampton meeting. Jessica Ennis has done well with her offspring on the all-weather and had we backed them blind in handicaps we’d have found 16 winners from 66 bets for a profit of £58.20 to a £1 level stake at SP.

