Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | Ayr Best Bet On Monday

Today's horse racing each-way tip comes from Ayr races on their 6-race card, that starts at 1.50pm and runs till 4.35pm.



Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day at Ayr – Monday 11th July

3.35 Ayr: FLYING MOON (e/w) @ 7/2 with BetUK

The Mike R Smith yard have won this race twice since 2018 and so their two runners in the race – Royal Regent and FLYING MOON.

Both command respect, but Flying Moon comes into the race in better form – having won his last three. Yes, the handicapper has raised him again – another 5lbs for his win here last week – but the horse loves the track (5 wins here) and often seems to win only just doing enough.

He meets the second that day – Belle Of Annandale – on worse terms and only beatn that one a short head, but in this slightly better class of race actually has 2lbs less in racing weight to carry.

If the 8 runners stand their ground, should have a cracking e/w chance again.

Back today's each-way horse racing best bet @ 7/2 for £5 e/w and it will return £31.00 if it wins

Note: Odds are subject to change

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

