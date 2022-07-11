Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 11 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Monday, 11 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Fortunate Fred. He contests the opening maiden hurdle at Newton Abbot over an extended 2m 2f this afternoon (1:30). Jamie Snowden’s runner looks worth a punt at tasty 2/1 odds today.

624 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Twice placed in this sphere already, the pick of Fortunate Fred’s horse racing form to date looks strongest here. Lightly-raced for his age, this seven-year-old Cokoriko gelding could have more to offer if building on his third after a break last time out. Fortunate Fred thus rates our horse racing NAP of The Day. This is why to back him.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Fortunate Fred win?

Two fine efforts in bumpers in 2020 stand out with Fortunate Fred. Only Third Time Lucki, a 143 rated hurdler and dual Grade 2 winning novice chaser, and Bothwell Bridge proved too good for him on his racecourse debut at Huntingdon. On his second outing in that sphere, top betting sites returned him 11/8 as he filled the same spot behind dual Exeter hurdles winner Martinhal.

Those efforts in National Hunt Flat races boded very well for tackling obstacles. After 179 days off the track, Fortunate Fred fell when a length down on his hurdles debut at Sedgefield. He clearly learned plenty from that experience, however, as he chased home subsequent Kempton Park races scorer Young Lieutenant at the same venue. The front two pulled 48 lengths and upwards clear of the remainder.

That form and horse racing result looks solid enough with Fortunate Fred conceding 5lb to the winner. He couldn’t build on it, however, as he spent 429 days off the track. Fortunate Fred shaped as if in need of the run when fifth at Market Rasen on his return. The winner went on to follow-up at Catterick.

Our horse racing NAP of the Day still has potential

After another 188 days on the sidelines, Fortunate Fred conceded a 7lb sex allowance to a couple of mares at Fontwell last month, sticking to the task well despite tiring. Owners Foxtrot Racing also have Tip Top Tonto in today’s line-up, so horse racing betting sites have to try and guess which is connections’ first string.

At the odds available, though, Fortunate Fred looks the value punt to build on his latest return and finally get his head in front. He just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 11 July. A £10 bet on Fortunate Fred with 888Sport returns £30 if he can win this. New customers who join and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with details below.

703 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here is more info on that new customer betting offer available with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers who don’t have an account with this online bookie already.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Neteller, Paypal, Paysafecard, Skrill and MuchBetter as these payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day has it covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

388 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: