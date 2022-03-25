Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, March 25th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew found well-backed Huntingdon winner ADDOSH on Thursday and has two recommended bets/trades on Friday, March 25th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
MUSSELBURGH STARTIMG PRICES
Today’s Musselburgh meeting features the finals of the Go North series and the racing is very competitive for a mid-week Musselburgh fixture. Last year, the aggregate SPs made up at 67 and in 2019 (the meeting was abandoned in 2020 because of Covid) it was 51.5. I quite like the chances of market leader BYZANTME EMPIRE in the 2.20 but the other handicaps look desperately difficult and there are plenty of ‘lurkers’ at big prices whose season has been geared towards today’s finals. A small buy of aggregate SPs with Spreadex could be warranted.
Recommendation: Buy MUSSELBURGH STARTING PRICES
NEWCASTLE 8.15
MUTABAAHY was only sixth at Wolverhampton last time on his first run in Class 6 company for ages but actually did well to finish in mid-division after his amateur rider was slow to remove his hood. He runs in another Class 6 contest tonight and his full record in this grade reads 512179801316 (4-12) for a profit of £12.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. When racing over 5f on Tapeta only, his Class 6 record improves to 2131 (2-4), suggesting each-way claims in a race that should be run to suit. Back him each-way or buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.
Recommendation: Back MUTABAAHY in Newcastle 8.15
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
