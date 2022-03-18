Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, March 18th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look Friday’s Spreadex markets – day four of the Cheltenham festival – to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew’s buy of MILL GREEN showed a healthy profit (+15.8pts) on Thursday thanks to the veteran’s 33-1 third in the Pertemps Final. He has three recommended bets/trades on Friday, March 18th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

CHELTENHAM 3.30

Those near the head of the betting look solid enough in the Cheltenham Gold Cup – last year’s runner-up A PLUS TARD has form figures on left-handed tracks for his current trainer of 1121321212 (5-10), GALVIN has a record of 11121 (4-5) since stepped up to three miles or further and, but for Champ coming from the clouds to deny him in the 2020 RSA Chase, last year’s winner MINELLA INDO would be bidding for a fourth straight Cheltenham festival win. They are priced at 11-4, 4-1 and 13-2 respectively but if there’s any value left in the race it could be with the Willie Mullins-trained TORNADO FLYER. This season’s King George winner hasn’t had many opportunities over three miles or further and the switch to this left-handed track won’t pose any problems – he put in good work at the finish when a 25-1 third to Allaho in last year’s Ryanair Chase and kept on in similar fashion when a nine-length fifth of 12 behind Samcro in the 2020 Marsh Chase. He missed the 2019 festival but ran third of 23 in the 2018 Champion Bumper and could make the frame again. Buy at 8 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way at 12-1.

Recommendation: Back TORNADO FLYER in Cheltenham 3.30

CHELTENHAM 4.50

I want to field against CONCERTISTA in the Mares’ Chase, as Wille Mullins’ eight-year-old has failed to convince in the jumping department since switched to fences. ELIMAY is a reasonable alternative – last year’s runner-up might well have won had she challenged on the inside of Colreevy, who was jumping persistently out to her right – but her price (2-1 with Spreadex at the time of writing) is nothing to get excited about. Last year’s Kim Muir winner MOUNT IDA will find the trip on the sharp side but wouldn’t have been out of place in the Gold Cup and will be staying on strongly at the finish. She holds solid claims but the one I prefer is ZAMBELLA. She probably would have finished third last year but for a late fall and her three subsequent runs over today’s sort of trip have produced three wins, including a verdict over Elimay at Aintree in December (albeit when the Mullins mare was in need of the outing). Her jumping has improved this season – she used to display a tendency to jump out to her right but that seems to have been cured – and the current Spreadex offer of 12-1 makes each-way appeal (she’s 7-9 in the 50-25-10 spread market). Alternatively. A buy of DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER could pay dividends. The market is set at 7.8-8.3 and a win for Mount Ida (number 5) or Zambella (no 8) would show a profit and we wouldn’t do much damage if Elimay (no 3) went one better than last year and it’s a good way to oppose Concertista (number 1).

Recommendation: Back ZAMBELLA in Cheltenham 4.50

CHELTENHAM 5.30

Since the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle was introduced to the Cheltenham festival in 2009, it’s been advisable to side with those who were higher in the weights. The top ten weight rankings have provided the winner 11 times from 146 qualifiers for a profit of £27.00 to a £1 level stake at SP, whereas those ranked 11 or lower were just two from 155 for a huge loss of £141.50 to £1 (the expected number of winners based on their prices was 6.03). Had we simply backed the top two in the weights we’d have hit the winner five times from 34 bets for a profit of £38.00 (expected winners = 1.64). As ever with the hugely versatile Spreadex website, we have numerous ways in which we can support those higher in the weights. Backing topweight THE VERY MAN and HOLLOW GAMES, number 2 on the racecard, who are priced at 33-1 and 6-1 respectively in the fixed odds betting, is one method (they can also be bought at 4 and 14 respectively in the 50-30-20-10 race market) or we can sell DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER at 18 which is my preferred angle. Those who are less risk averse might want to consider the RACE SQUARED MARKET to small stakes. This takes the racecard number of the winner and multiplies it by itself, so if Hollow Games (no 2) won, the market would make up at 4. The market is set at 117-129 but a win for Party Business (no 25) could see it make up as high as 625, so be aware of the potential downside.

Recommendation: Sell DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER in Cheltenham 5.30

