Racing League Tips | Doncaster Horse Racing Best Bets Today

The Racing League returns tonight with the opening fixture at Doncaster. Horse racing fans will be able to look forward to a competitive night of ‘team horse racing’ action, plus the ITV4 cameras are also on Town Moor to take in the seven-race card. The racing gets going at 5:40pm and runs through till 8:40pm. We give you our quick-fire Doncaster Racing League tips this Thursday.



The Racing League Explained In Numbers



📅Date: Every Thursday Between 4th Aug – 15th Sept

🏇Racecourses: Lingfield, Doncaster, Windsor, Southwell, Newcastle

💰 Prize Money: £2m+ On Offer Over The 6 Fixtures

📺 TV: Racing ITV4/Sky Sports Racing

🏇 Numer Of Races: 42

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips | Racing League Best Bets, Thurs 4th Aug 22

5:40 – William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League R1 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m ITV4

THAT’S JUST DANDY @ 4/1 with Virgin Bet – Irish raider from the Jessie Harrington yard that brings a consistent profile to the race. Second the last day at Killarney and can be expected to have improved for that being it came off a 88 day break. Gavin Ryan rides.

6:10 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League R2 (Handicap) (Horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f ITV4

FRESH HOPE @ 11/4 with Virgin Bet – Won two of her last three races for the Charlie Fellowes yard. Up just 2lbs for the last of those which came a Leicester, and is a past CD winner here at Donny. Hayley Turner rides.

6:40 – William Hill Build Your Odds Racing League R3 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl4 (2yo 0-85) 7f ITV4 X J RASCAL @ Evs with Virgin Bet – Looks the clear one to beat after running Prairie Falcon to a head second in a nice Nursery Handicap at Glorious Goodwood last week. Kieran Shoemark rides.

7:10 – William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League R4 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 6f ITV4 JUAN LES PINS (e/w) @ 11/2 with Virgin Bet – In rude health after winning his last three. Up another 8lbs here makes life tougher still but did it well by 2 3/4 lengths the last day and so you feel there is more in the tank. Paul Hanagan rides.

7:40 – William Hill Bet Boost Racing League R5 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f ITV4 ALLIGATOR ALLEY @ 7/2 with Virgin Bet – Showed a return to form the last day at Newmarket wwhen fourth. Pulled hard that day so the drop back to 5f here will help, plus has also been eased 2lbs by the handicapper. Jason Watson rides.

8:10 – William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R6 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f ITV4 NAO DA MAIS (e/w) @ 20/1 with Virgin Bet – Winner at Kempton last time out by a length on the AW. Up just 3lbs for that here and into an harder race, but has a fair record on the turf – winning 6 times (from 17). More on his plate, but looks a tad over-priced in the betting. Kieran Shoemark rides.

8:40 – William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R7 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m2f ITV4 JEAN BAPTISTE (e/w) @ 8/1 with Virgin Bet In good order after wins at Chester and Hamilton recently. Up 5lbs for that last win, but connections have booked Oisin McSweeney here to claim 5lbs, so that rise is offset.

