Racing League 2022 | What Is It, Fixture Dates and The Teams

The Racing League is back folks! Yes, love it or hate it – The Racing League returns for it’s second season, with the opening fixture coming at Doncaster on 4th August and climaxing at Newcastle on 15th September.

There are some slight changes from 2021, so we take you through how the 2022 Racing League 2022 will work, the teams, the tracks, fixture dates and much more.

The Racing League Explained In Numbers



📅Date: Thursday 4th Aug – 15th Sept

🏇Racecourses: Lingfield, Doncaster, Windsor, Southwell, Newcastle

💰 Prize Money: £2m+ On Offer Over The League

📺 TV: Racing ITV4/Sky Sports Racing

🏇 Numer Of Races: 42

So, What Is The Racing League?

First staged in 2021, the Racing League returns again this year, but has some tweaks.

A bit like the Shergar Cup, it’s a horse racing team event competition. There are now seven teams (was 12 in 2021) made up of well-known jockeys and a team captain.

These seven teams will be regionally placed at Scotland, the North, Ireland, Yorkshire, Wales and the West, the East, London and the South.

Then, the teams will compete over a total of 42 races at six meetings held every Thursday evening between 4th Aug to 15th Sept. Each fixture will, therefore, have 7 races and the fields for these will be limited to 14 runners in each – meaning there will be two jockeys/horses from each team in every race.

Points Are Scored Based On That Horses Finishing Position

There will be 100 points available per race.

The winning horse will win 25 points, with the other points are spread out over the other finishers, where the lowest point you can score being for 10th. 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th finishers will get zero points.

Six of the seven races each week are handicap races – these will be for horses aged 3 and rated between 0-90. The other race on each evening will be open to 2 year-olds rated between 0-85.

3 year-old Handicaps: £50,000 purse for every race

2 year-old Races: £25,000 purse for every race

The overall prize-money for the 2022 Racing League has been increased by £200,000 from 2021 and will now have £2 million spread over the 42 races.

Which Jockeys Are Riding In The 2022 Racing League?

The star-name to be involved this year is Frankie Dettori. The pocket Italian will be riding for the Wales and the West side and have David Egan and Adam Kirby as his teammates.

Tom Marquand is another big draw – he’ll ride for Ireland, while Sean Levey is in the London and the South team and Hayley Turner will be involved for the East. (see the full teams below)

Who Are The 2022 Racing League Team Managers?

To add an interesting sub-plot, each side will also have a Team Manager attached to them – ITV Racing’s Matt Chapman for London and the South, trainer Jamie Osborne for Wales and the West, and former Newcastle United striker and trainer Mick Quinn will be in charge of the North. Kevin Blake has Ireland, while Linda Perratt (Scotland), Leonna Mayor (Yorkshire) and Rupert Bell (The East) are the other managers.

Which Racecourses Will Stage The Racing League?

The 2022 Racing League will be staged over five of the UK’s racecourses: Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle, Windsor and Southwell.

Doncaster – Thursday, August 4th

Lingfield – Thursday, August 11th

Newcastle – Thursday, August 25th

Windsor – Thursday, September 1st

Southwell – Thursday, September 8th

Newcastle – Thursday, September 15th



The 2022 Racing League Teams

Wales and the West

Team manager: Jamie Osborne

Frankie Dettori

Adam Kirby

David Egan

Callum Shepherd

Neil Callan

Clifford Lee

Ireland

Team manager: Kevin Blake

Tom Marquand

Jason Watson

Tyler Herd

Dylan Browne McMonagle

Gavin Ryan

Billy Lee

The North

Team manager: Mick Quinn

Jamie Spencer

Paul Hanagan

Ben Robinson

Conor Beasley

Harrison Shaw

Pat Cosgrave

Lewis Edmunds

London and the South

Team manager: Matt Chapman

Nicola Currie

Sean Levey

Marco Ghiani

Daniel Muscutt

Laura Pearson

Eoin Walsh

Louis Steward

The East

Team manager: Rupert Bell

Jack Mitchell

Hayley Turner

Luke Morris

Kieran Shoemark

Cameron Noble

Ray Dawson

Grace McEntee

Yorkshire

Team manager: Leonna Mayor

Cam Hardie

David Allan

Paul Mulrennan

Oisin McSweeney

Joanna Mason

Dougie Costello

William Carver

Scotland

Team manager: Linda Perratt

Kevin Stott

Ryan Sexton

Andrew Mullen

Ben Curtis

Graham Lee

James Sullivan

Rowan Scott

