Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News racing league 2022 what is it fixture dates and the teams

Racing League 2022 | What Is It, Fixture Dates and The Teams

Updated

3 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
racing league

The Racing League is back folks! Yes, love it or hate it – The Racing League returns for it’s second season, with the opening fixture coming at Doncaster on 4th August and climaxing at Newcastle on 15th September.

There are some slight changes from 2021, so we take you through how the 2022 Racing League 2022 will work, the teams, the tracks, fixture dates and much more.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice for UK Betting Today

The Racing League Explained In Numbers

📅Date: Thursday 4th Aug – 15th Sept
🏇Racecourses: Lingfield, Doncaster, Windsor, Southwell, Newcastle
💰 Prize Money: £2m+ On Offer Over The League
📺 TV: Racing ITV4/Sky Sports Racing
🏇 Numer Of Races: 42

So, What Is The Racing League?

First staged in 2021, the Racing League returns again this year, but has some tweaks.

A bit like the Shergar Cup, it’s a horse racing team event competition. There are now seven teams (was 12 in 2021) made up of well-known jockeys and a team captain.

These seven teams will be regionally placed at Scotland, the North, Ireland, Yorkshire, Wales and the West, the East, London and the South.

Then, the teams will compete over a total of 42 races at six meetings held every Thursday evening between 4th Aug to 15th Sept. Each fixture will, therefore, have 7 races and the fields for these will be limited to 14 runners in each – meaning there will be two jockeys/horses from each team in every race.

Points Are Scored Based On That Horses Finishing Position

racing league 1

There will be 100 points available per race.

The winning horse will win 25 points, with the other points are spread out over the other finishers, where the lowest point you can score being for 10th. 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th finishers will get zero points.

Six of the seven races each week are handicap races – these will be for horses aged 3 and rated between 0-90. The other race on each evening will be open to 2 year-olds rated between 0-85.

  • 3 year-old Handicaps: £50,000 purse for every race
  • 2 year-old Races: £25,000 purse for every race

The overall prize-money for the 2022 Racing League has been increased by £200,000 from 2021 and will now have £2 million spread over the 42 races.

Which Jockeys Are Riding In The 2022 Racing League?

Frankie Dettori
Frankie Dettori

The star-name to be involved this year is Frankie Dettori. The pocket Italian will be riding for the Wales and the West side and have David Egan and Adam Kirby as his teammates.

Tom Marquand is another big draw – he’ll ride for Ireland, while Sean Levey is in the London and the South team and Hayley Turner will be involved for the East. (see the full teams below)

Who Are The 2022 Racing League Team Managers?

Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman

To add an interesting sub-plot, each side will also have a Team Manager attached to them – ITV Racing’s Matt Chapman for London and the South, trainer Jamie Osborne for Wales and the West, and former Newcastle United striker and trainer Mick Quinn will be in charge of the North. Kevin Blake has Ireland, while Linda Perratt (Scotland), Leonna Mayor (Yorkshire) and Rupert Bell (The East) are the other managers.

Which Racecourses Will Stage The Racing League?

The 2022 Racing League will be staged over five of the UK’s racecourses: Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle, Windsor and Southwell.

racing league logo1 1


The 2022 Racing League Teams

Jamie Osborne
Jamie Osborne

Wales and the West
Team manager: Jamie Osborne
Frankie Dettori
Adam Kirby
David Egan
Callum Shepherd
Neil Callan
Clifford Lee

Kevin Blake
Kevin Blake

Ireland
Team manager: Kevin Blake
Tom Marquand
Jason Watson
Tyler Herd
Dylan Browne McMonagle
Gavin Ryan
Billy Lee

micky quinn
Mick Quinn

The North
Team manager: Mick Quinn
Jamie Spencer
Paul Hanagan
Ben Robinson
Conor Beasley
Harrison Shaw
Pat Cosgrave
Lewis Edmunds

Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman

London and the South
Team manager: Matt Chapman
Nicola Currie
Sean Levey
Marco Ghiani
Daniel Muscutt
Laura Pearson
Eoin Walsh
Louis Steward

rupert1
Rupert Bell

The East
Team manager: Rupert Bell
Jack Mitchell
Hayley Turner
Luke Morris
Kieran Shoemark
Cameron Noble
Ray Dawson
Grace McEntee

leonna mayor
Leonna Mayor

Yorkshire
Team manager: Leonna Mayor
Cam Hardie
David Allan
Paul Mulrennan
Oisin McSweeney
Joanna Mason
Dougie Costello
William Carver

PERRATT
Linda Perratt

Scotland
Team manager: Linda Perratt
Kevin Stott
Ryan Sexton
Andrew Mullen
Ben Curtis
Graham Lee
James Sullivan
Rowan Scott

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs Apply., 18+ Offer available 9am on 25/07/22 to 23:59 on 31/07/22 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens