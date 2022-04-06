Paul Kealy Aintree Tips | Aintree Best Horse Racing Bets For Day One

We see the start of the Aintree Grand National Festival this Thursday (7th April 2022). Some cracking races, including the Grade One Aintree Hurdle and Bowl Chase so see what leading horse racing tipster – Paul Kealy, from the Racing Post’s is tipping at Aintree on day one.



2.55 Aintree – KEMBOY @ 9/2 with BetUK – Won this race in 2019 and at the age of 10 still has time on his side for another big run in the race. We know the track suits and even though he’s won just once from his last 11 races, but the return to Aintree – a course that he clearly likes – can spark this Willie Mullins runner back to form.

3.30 Aintree – MCFABULOUS (e/w) – @ 12/1 with BetUK – Didn’t get home last time out in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, so the drop back to 2m4f is a big plus. This Paul Nicholls is also a course winner here and the cheekpieces on for the first time are an interesting move.

4.05 Aintree – JETT – @ 11/4 with BetUK – Was 8th in the Grand National last year so that experience of the National Fences is a bonus. Is the clear top-rated in the this race too and the drop back to 2m5f will suit after not staying over further last time. The experienced Sam Waley-Cohen is the icing on the cake.

4.40 Aintree – DOLOS (e/w) – @ 10/1 with BetUK – Beat Frero Banbou last time out at Sandown by 4 lengths and despite being 3lbs worse off can uphold that form. Missed Cheltenham too, so will be fresh for this, while the Nicholls camp won this in 2012. Harry Cobden rides.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

