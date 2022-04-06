Horse Racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over the fences and on the flat, with meetings from Aintree, Ffos Las, Limerick and Taunton over jumps, meanwhile meetings from Gowran Park and Chelmsford are on the flat turf. All six meetings coming in the afternoon to early evening. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.

The four meetings at Aintree, Ffos Las, Limerick and Taunton all get underway in the afternoon with the Gowran Park and Chelmsford race cards getting underway in the late afternoon/early evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Ffos Las, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.30pm at Gowran Park.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Aintree and one from Ffos Las, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Aintree, Limerick, Ffos Las, Taunton, Gowran Park and Chelmsford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – EPATANTE @ 15/8 with Bet UK – 3.30 Aintree

Our NAP today comes in the form of Epatante for Nicky Henderson with Aidan Coleman on the saddle this afternoon.

We last saw him in action at Cheltenham last month, where she came runner-up to Honeysuckle, but ran an impressive race.

Stiffest competition here comes from Gordon Elliott’s Zanahiyr, but if Epatante runs and jumps at his fluent best, the 8-year-old should be too strong for the rest of the field here at Aintree on the opening day of the Grand National Festival.

NEXT BEST – LONGSHANKS @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 2.10 Ffos Las

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the third race at Ffos Las, where we have selected Longshanks to get the job done.

Michael Nolan takes the reigns for trainer Philip Hobbs this afternoon, bidding to make it back-to-back wins for this 8-year-old.

He comes in boasting some impressive form with 4th being his worst finish in his past five starts. If Longshanks runs and jumps like he did last time out at Exeter, we believe he will be too strong for the rest of the field.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Aintree, Limerick, Ffos Las, Taunton, Gowran Park and Chelmsford on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 45 races:

Aintree Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Gin On Lime @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Petit Tonnerre @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Clan Des Obeaux @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Epatante (NAP) @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.05 Porlock Bay @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Frero [email protected] 6/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Kateira @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Bynx @ SP with Bet UK

1.55 Champagne Town @ SP with Bet UK

2.28 Bravo Team @ SP with Bet UK

3.03 Masterstonemason @ SP with Bet UK

3.38 Sparking Stars @ SP with Bet UK

4.13 Dragon’s Pass @ SP with Bet UK

4.45 Getaway Abbey @ SP with Bet UK

5.20 Magic Conqueror @ SP with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Boombawn @ 7/4 with Bet UK

1.35 Subway Surf @ 12/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Longshanks (NB) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Kingofthewest @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Silver In Disguise @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Mumbo Jumbo @ 1/3 with Bet UK

4.25 Do It For Thy Sen @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Taunton Horse Racing Tips

1.27 Kolisi @ 5/4 with Bet UK

2.02 Gerard Mentor @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.35 Mad About Sally @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Inca De Lafayette @ 6/5 with Bet UK

3.45 Time To Tinker @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Son Of Camas @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.52 Theatre Mix @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.25 Major Fortune @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Gowran Park Horse Racing Tips

3.55 Karkiyna @ SP with Bet UK

4.30 Level Pitch @ SP with Bet UK

5.00 You Owe Me Money @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Zaajirah @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 Clueless Hill @ SP with Bet UK

6.30 Distant Chimes @ SP with Bet UK

7.00 Lariat @ SP with Bet UK

7.30 Hattie Amarin @ SP with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

4.00 Sammy Sunshine @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Nuble @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.08 Intelligentsia @ 4/6 with Bet UK

5.43 Koeman @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Foreshadow @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.45 Legende D’Art @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Atrafan @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

