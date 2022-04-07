Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, April 7th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew made a good profit with his buy of DANNY TUDHOPE on Wednesday (market made up at 40) and he has three recommended bets/trades at Aintree on Thursday, April 7th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

AINTREE 1.45

The Paul Nicholls-trained PIC D’ORHY is prominent in the betting (100-30 with Spreadex) for the Grade 1 Manifesto Chase that gets proceedings underway at Aintree on Thursday but the seven-year-old could prove vulnerable. He scored in game fashion from MILLERS BANK (reopposes here) at Kempton last time but has a poor record immediately following a win – form figures for his current yard of 2F3 (0-3) – and his trainer’s record in this race (since it was established 2009) reads F333255245543 (0-13). Sell at 17 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might want to side with WAR LORD, who was second best of the British-trained runners when fourth to the brilliant Edwardstone in the Arkle, getting closer to his old rival than when runner-up in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December. The step up to 2m4f for the first time since he was switched to fences is likely to bring about improvement and the Colin Tizzard yard is in great form.

Recommendation: Oppose PIC D’ORHY in Aintree 1.45

AINTREE SPOTLIGHT VERDICT

Spotlight in the Racing Post also favour WAR LORD in the Aintree opener and I agree with their verdicts in a number of the other races. They’ve taken on PIED PIPER, trained by out-of-form Gordon Elliott, with Fred Winter winner BRAZIL in the 2.20 and have sided with Gold Cup third PROTEKTORAT over ageing pair CLAN DES OBEAUX and KEMBOY in the Grade 1 Betway Bowl Chase (2.55). I’m hopeful of getting both EPATANTE and ZANAHIYR in the Aintree Hurdle (3.30), though I agree with Steve Boow’s assessment that the last-named looks the stronger stayer over today’s 2m4f trip. Jonathan Neesom makes a good case for PORLOCK BAY in the Foxhunters’ (4.05), while my old boss Emily Weber has gone for BEFORE MIDNIGHT, on my shortlist too, for the 4.40. With 25 points awarded for a winner, 10 for a second and 5 for third place, I’m expecting my former colleagues to cover the spread of 48-51.

Recommendation: Buy SPOTLIGHT VERDICT at Aintree

AINTREE 4.40

Since 2010, horses who ran in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham festival have a poor record when also taking part in the Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree, with just one of the 55 successful. The expected number of winners based on their prices was four. FRERO BANBOU, SKY PIRATE, ELIXIR DU NUTZ and DANCING ON MY OWN could all prove vulnerable as a result. I have a few on my shortlist for this competitive two-mile contest and the most interesting one is the Evan Williams-trained THE LAST DAY. Since his racecourse debut, he has done remarkably well when running fresh (after a break of at least six weeks), recording form figures of 19141F1156F (5-11) for a profit of £20.32 to a £1 level stake at SP. That profit was almost given a huge boost when he ran at Haydock on his reappearance this term but the 25-1 shot fell at the last fence when two lengths in front. He’s a course and distance winner and could surprise on his return from a 75-day break if the ground doesn’t dry out too much. Buy at 8 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 race market or back at 11-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back THE LAST DAY in Aintree 4.40

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related