Aintree Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Thursday 7th April

The Aintree Grand National Festival gets underway on Thursday 7th April with some top-notch racing. We’ve two Grade One contests in the Aintree Hurdle and the Betway Bowl Chase to get the horse racing juices flowing.



So, to get you in the mood we pick out our best four bets at the Aintree Grand National Festival on Thursday that you can stick into your Aintree Lucky 15 bet slips.

Aintree Lucky 15 Tips – Thursday 7th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your AintreeLucky 15 bet slip.

PIED PIPER @ 1.91 with BetUK 2.20 Aintree



Ran third in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time out. The winner of that race – Vauban – looks useful so to finish just under 3 lengths off that one might not turn out to be bad form. That horse doesn’t run here, so everything points to a big run from one of the Aintree day one bankers.

PROTEKTORAT @ 10/3 with BetUK – 2.55 Aintree



Last seen running an excellent third in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham. Still only a 7 year-old but returns to Aintree – a track he’s 2-from-2 at. He’s also yet to finish out of the frame from 8 runs over fences (4 wins) so another big run looks on the cards.

EPATANTE @ 15/8 with BetUK 3.30 Aintree



Former Champion Hurdle winner that didn’t disgrace in the same race last month at the Festival. Gets the mares’ allowance again here (7lbs) and she’s looked the sort to give this longer trip (2m4f) a go.

JETT @ 3/1 with BetUK 4.05 Aintree



This 11 year-old was 8th in the Grand National last season but is into slightly calmer waters here over the same National fences. The drop back in trip will suit and despite his age has been holding his form well and is the top-rated in the field.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

