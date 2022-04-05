On the opening day of the Grand National Festival there are a couple of Aintree Bankers that punters will be looking to perm up in doubles, while on the flip-side the bookmakers will be hoping one (or both) get beaten. Here at SportsLens we assess the chances of the day one Aintree Festival Bankers.

Aintree Festival Bankers – Day One (Thursday 7th April 2022)



PIED PIPER @ 10/11 with BetUK

Race: 2.20 Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m1f

Trainer: Gordon Elliott



Pied Piper was last seen running a decent third in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival to the classy Vauban. This Gordon Elliott runner doesn’t have to deal with that horse this time, but with 12 of the last 18 winners of this race having contested the Triumph Hurdle, this is a solid stat in favour of this 4 year-old.

You also feel the flatter Aintree track will suit, while 75% of the last 16 winners of this Aintree opener were placed at worst at the Cheltenham Festival last time out.

This Aintree banker will face a stern test from two JP McManus-owned runners – Brazil and Petit Tonnerre – who both head off the back of nice wins. Brazil landed the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at the Cheltenham Fesitval, while the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Petit Tonnerre went into many a notebook after an easy UK debut win at Market Rasen in February.

However, Pied Piper is still the top-rated in this field and with the Triumph Hurdle winner – Vauban looking a very classy sort, then running him to 2 3/4 lengths last time out was still a top-notch effort.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

EPATANTE @ 15/8 with BetUK

Race: 3.30 – Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m4f

Trainer: Nicky Henderson



Epatante ran a blinder in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month (2nd) and although no match for the winner – Honeysuckle – still beat the rest.

This 8 year-old mare also had one of her main rivals here – Zanahiyr – a length back in third that day and it could be more of the same here. Epstante gets the handy 7lbs mares’ allowance again and her trainer – Nicky Henderson – also has a good record in this race, winning 4 of the last 10.

She’s also up to 2m4f here for the first time, but on this flatter track it’s expected to suit and also ticks the key age trend here that’s seen 17 of the last 18 winners aged 8 or younger.

Her overall record is very good too, with 8 wins from 13 runs over hurdles and has only finished out of the top three once from those 13 outings over the smaller obstacles.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Thursday’s Aintree Festival bankers @ 9/2 with BetUK in a double (click the bet slip below)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: