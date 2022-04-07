Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 7 April

On the opening day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree, Thursday, 7 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Pic D’Orhy. He runs in the opening 2m 4f Grade 1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase (1:45). Paul Nicholls’ charge is the best value Bet of the Day at sweet 7/2 odds.

Top rated in the line-up, Pic D’Orhy comes here relatively fresh. He didn’t run at Cheltenham with Ditcheat maestro Nicholls saving him for this. The son of Turgeon looks well worth another crack at the highest level, so rates our horse racing NAP of the Day on the pick of his form.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Pic D’Orhy win?

Things have clicked for Pic D’Orhy in his second season over fences with three wins from five starts. The seven-year-old is finally living up to the promise he showed over hurdle. A dual Grade 2 winner in this sphere, Pic D’Orhy found subsequent Cheltenham Festival scorer L’Homme Presse too good in the Scilly Isles at Sandown.

Flatter tracks seem to suit him better and he paid the price for taking on Venetia Williams’ horse for the lead that day. Victory in the Pendil at Kempton last time out saw Pic D’Orhy run well. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £45, so he is the value play and our horse racing NAP of the Day for 7 April.

Zanahiyr Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today in Aintree Hurdle

In the 2m 4f Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle later on the card (3:30), Zanahiyr should appreciate the step up in trip. Trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliott, this five-year-old Nathaniel gelding has just a length to find on Epatante to reverse the placings from the Champion Hurdle.

Many experts believe Zanahiyr can turn the tables from that race result as he has always kept on well in his races. Elliott took this 12 months ago with Abacadabras, so knows how to win it. At a tempting 2/1 price, Zanahiyr is thus the NB bet to our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Eldorado Allen a Solid Each Way Play in Betway Bowl

In a wide-open renewal of the 3m 1f Grade 1 Betway Bowl (2:55), Eldorado Allen looks a solid each way bet now going back up in trip. Trained by Colin Tizzard, who landed this with Cue Card in 2016, this eight-year-old Khalkevi gelding has more to offer as a stayer on a flat track.

Following the stable at Aintree has been a hugely profitable angle for punters down the years. Backing Tizzard runners blind here on horse racing betting sites would’ve yielded a massive £66.32 profit to a £1 level stake. Eldorado Allen beat re-opposing pair Royale Pagaille and Clan Des Obeaux fair and square off the same terms in the Denman Chase at Newbury too.

With the yard in decent form on 26 per cent going into the Grand National meeting and the horse tackling a longer distance, this is more winnable than the Ryanair Chase. Consider backing Eldorado Allen each way at 13/2 alongside our horse racing NAP of the Day in Pic D’Orhy and NB bet Zanahiyr. Staking £10 on any of these with 888Sport nets new customers £40 in bonuses.

