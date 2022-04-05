Rachael Blackmore Rides at Aintree: Confirmed Grand National Festival Day 1 Rides

After yet another successful Cheltenham Festival for Rachael Blackmore, horse racing fans are chomping at the bit to find out which horses she is riding on each day of the Grand National Festival. Look no further. Here are Rachael Blackmore’s confirmed rides for Day 1 at Aintree.
Blackmore’s three horses run in each of a Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 contest on the opening day of the Grand National Festival. They each have claims in competitive and absorbing races around the famous Aintree circuit. Let’s take a look at Rachael Blackmore’s three Day 1 rides here.
Rachael Blackmore Day 1 Aintree Rides
Gin On Lime – Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) (1.45)
Rachael Blackmore’s first ride of the Grand National Festival at Aintree comes in the opening race of Day 1 where she takes the reigns for Henry De Bromhead on Gin On Lime.
The last four times Blackmore has ridden this 6-year-old mare, it has finished in first place. That tells you that horse and jockey know each other very well and can get the best out of each other.
Some mightily impressive horses in this race such as Pic D’Orhy, War Lord and Erne River to contend with, but if Gin On Lime and Rachael Blackmore are at their best there is no reason why Blackmore can’t get off to a winning start.
Zarkareva – Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (4.40)
Blackmore’s second ride of the day comes in the penultimate race of the afternoon, where she takes to the saddle on Zarkareva for Henry De Bromhead.
Probably fair to say this is her weakest ride of the day, as the mare is one of the big priced outsiders with the bookmakers for this Grade 3 Handicap Chase. The 6-year-old doesn’t boast any real good form, and loos to be up against far stronger horse than her.
However, if superstar jockey Rachael Blackmore gives the 6-year-old a perfect ride, don’t be surprised to finish inside the top five or so. Potentially some each-way claims.
Lady Excalibur – Mares’ NH Flat Race (Grade 2) (5.15)
This Alan Jones trained mare comes into this Grade 2 Mares’ National Hunt Flat Race in some fine form.
Blackmore’s final ride of the day comes in the form of Lady Excalibur in what is another supremely competitive race. Blackmore hasn’t ridden the 5-year-old in any of her three National Hunt Flat Race’s, but who better than to put your trust in that last year’s Grand National winner and the current Gold Cup champion too.
A tough race to call but definitely in with a chance for Blackmore to get a win for the Jones yard at the Grand National Festival.
Rachael Blackmore’s three rides on Day 1 of the Grand National Festival at Aintree
- 1.45 Manifesto Novices’ Chase – Gin On Lime @ 5/1 with Bet UK
- 4.40 Red Rum Handicap Chase – Zarkareva @ 20/1 with Bet UK
- 5.15 Mares’ NH Flat Race – Lady Excalibur @ 12/1 with Bet UK

