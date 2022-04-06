Racing Blogger Aintree Tips | Aintree Best Bets For Day One

The tapes go up for the opening day of the Aintree Grand National Festival this Thursday (7th April 2022). Some ‘must-see’ races, including the Grade One Aintree Hurdle and Bowl Chase so see what leading horse racing blogger – the RacingBlogger, is tipping at Aintree.
Here’s what leading horse racing blogger – RacingBlogger (Stephen R Power) – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on day one at Aintree.
Racing Blogger Tips – Thursday 7th April 2022
Racing Blogger Aintree Horse Racing Tips
1.45 – Erne River @ 7/2 with BetUK
2.20 – Pied Piper @ Evs with BetUK
2.55 – Protektorat @ 3/1 with BetUK
3.30 – Zanahiyr @ 15/8 with BetUK
4.05 – GUINNESS TIME (NO BET)
4.40 – King DArgent @ 8/1 with BetUK
5.15 – Naughtiness @ 6/1 E/W with BetUK
Note: Odds are subject to change
Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner
With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.
For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.
We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!
2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)
- 1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV
- 2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV
- 3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV
- 4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV
- 5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV
- 2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV
- 3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV
- 4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
- 5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
- 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
- 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
- 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
- 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
- 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- How To Bet On The 2022 Grand National
- What Time Is The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Grand National – Each-way betting explained
- Grand National – Extra Place Best bookies
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
- Aintree Festival Trends – DAY ONE