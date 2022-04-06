Countries
tom segal pricewise aintree tips aintree best bets for day one

Tom Segal Pricewise Aintree Tips | Aintree Best Bets For Day One

We see the start of the Aintree Grand National Festival this Thursday (7th April 2022). Some top-notch races, including the Grade One Aintree Hurdle and Bowl Chase so see what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal, the Racing Post’s Pricewise, is tipping at Aintree.

Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise) – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on day one at Aintree.

Back Tom Segal’s (Pricewise) two best bets in a double @ 49/1 with BetUK (Click the bet slip below)

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Thursday 7th April 2022

Tom Segal Pricewise Aintree Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Aintree – ERNE RIVER @ 7/2 with BetUK – In rude form at the moment with four straight wins. The last of those came at Wetherby in Feb so has been kept fresh for this. Up 8lbs more so another step forward needed but this improving Nick Kent runner is still only 7 and looks the sort to carry on progressing.

4.40 Aintree – BOLD ENOUGH @ 10/1 with BetUK – One of only a small team of runners for the Henry De Bromhead yard coming over and the hint should be noted. Has won 2 of his six runs over fences and returned off a 5-month break the last month to run a fair 5th (or 10) at Gowran Park. He’ll be much fitter for that run and will also enjoy the drop back to 2m.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

  • 1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f
  • 2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV
  • 2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV
  • 3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV
  • 4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV
  • 5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

  • 1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f
  • 2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV
  • 2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV
  • 3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV
  • 4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
  • 5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

  • 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
  • 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
  • 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
  • 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
  • 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
  • 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens