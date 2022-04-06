Ruby Walsh Grand National Tips | Aintree Best Bets For Day One

The Grand National Festival gets underway from Aintree on Thursday (7th April) afternoon. We see some top-notch races, including the Grade One Aintree Hurdle and Bowl Chase. If you want to follow Ruby Walsh’s selections for the opening day of racing action, well here you are.



Here is what former horse racing superstar jockey turned ITV pundit – Ruby Walsh – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on Day 1 at Aintree.



Ruby Walsh Tips – Thursday 7th April 2022



Ruby Walsh’s Grand National Festival Aintree Day 1 Horse Racing Tips

1.45 – War Lord @ 9/4 with Virgin Bet

2.20 – Brazil @ 2/1 with Virgin Bet

2.55 – Conflated @ 4/1 with Virgin Bet

3.30 – Epatante @ 15/8 with Virgin Bet

4.05 – Jett @ 9/4 with Virgin Bet

4.40 – Dancing On My Own @ 25/1 with Virgin Bet

5.15 – Ashroe Diamond @ 9/2 with Virgin Bet

1.45 Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) – WAR LORD @ 9/4 with Virgin Bet

Pic D’Ory was no match for L’Homme Presse at Sandown in the Grade 1 but the step up in trip is going to suit War Lord more than her rivals.

Walsh thought he had the pace in the Arkle and was in a comfortable position, but just didn’t have the gears when they quickened into the third last. He can make amends now and get back to winning ways for Tizzard yard.

3.30 Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) – EPATANTE @ 15/8 with Virgin Bet

Epatante was second to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month but made a poor mistake that would have brought daylight between her and Zanahiyr, who finished third and re-opposes now.

She won over 1m 4f as a 3-year-old and maybe 2m 4f is a bit further that she wants, but Walsh believes she will handle the step up in trip just fine. Walsh is going with his gut instinct that 2m 4f will bring out some improvement in Epatante and she’ll be too good for the opposition.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Ruby Walsh’s Aintree Day 1 Betslip

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it's also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back at recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either eight or nine years old.

We have a bundle of 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a bit of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f (Live on ITV)

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f (Live on ITV)

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m (Live on ITV)

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f (Live on ITV)

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

4.05pm The Randox Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f (Live on ITV)

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)

5.15pm The Park Palace Ponies Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m (Live on ITV)

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f (Live on ITV)

6.20pm The Weatherbys hhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

