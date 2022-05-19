Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Friday 20th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at today’s UK cards from Goodwood, Bath and Haydock in the afternoon, with Worcester and Catterick going in the evening.



Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 20th May 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

EMOTION @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.10 Goodwood



Could hardly have been more impressive in winning by 16 lengths at Kempton last time out on the AW. That was only her second career run and before that was a fair 8th on debut to the Oaks favourite Emily Upjohn. This John Gosden filly is clearly going the right way and we know she stays further than this 1m2f with that last win coming over 1m4f. Frankie Dettori rides.

NATURAL WORLD @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.20 Goodwood



This Godolphin horse was last seen running third in the Lingfield Derby Trial a few weeks ago. Won well the time before on debut at Newbury and the form of that win has ben franked since with the runner-up Ottoman Fleet winning recently. William Buick rides.

MASHAAER @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.05 Bath



The Henry Spiller yard run two here and this looks their better chance. The top-rated in the field but this filly also gets a handy 5lbs from the colts in the race. She’s only had three runs and despite not winning a race yet was an improved second in a Listed contest at HQ last time out.

DOUGIES DREAM @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.15 Haydock



Travelled like a dream the last day at Newcastle to win by an easy 3 lengths. Up 6lbs for that and switching to the grass here today but it was hard to not be taken by that last win and has won on the grass in the past too (Redcar, 3 runs ago). With just 6 runs looks the sort to have more to come.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

