Frankie Dettori Booked Rides Today | Back This 42/1 Goodwood Treble on Friday

Popular jockey Frankie Dettori has three booked rides at Goodwood on Friday afternoon. So, let’s take a look Frankie Dettori’s Goodwood rides in more details below. Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with FITZDARES to use on the races at Goodwood this Friday.



Frankie Dettori’s Goodwood Rides – Friday 20th May 2022

1.35 Goodwood: SPINAROUND @ 13/8 with Fitzdares – This John Gosden runner was last seen running a close second at Wolverhampton at the end of March, which was his first run back since being gelded.

Back on the grass here is fine, having won at Newmarket last September. Was also slowly away the last day so did well to get to within a head of the winner. Looks the sort to have more to come.

2.10 Goodwood: EMOTION @ 2/1 with Fitzdares – Probably Frankie’s best chance on the day of getting a winner. Went into many a notebook last time out at Kempton with a facile 16 length win and before that ran well on debut to the now Epsom Oaks favourite – Emily Upjohn.

Dropping back to 1m2f is also fine with the stiff Sandown finish sure to suit this well bred Frankel filly.

3.20 Goodwood: ALDOUS HUXLEY @ 9/2 with Fitzdares – Looks a race that rests between just four, but this Frankie-ridden 3 year-old is one of those. Another for trainer John Gosden and this time for his old employers – Godolphin.

Just the two runs to date and was an impressive winner on debut at Kempton. Beaten as favourite last time at Newmarket but took a bit of a hold that day so if able to settle a bit better here would have a decent chance against the other three main players – Natural World, Lionel and Lysander.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

