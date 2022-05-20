Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 20 May

On Friday, 20 May, the horse racing NAP of the Day is Lysander. He steps up in class for the Listed 1m 3f Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood today (3:20). Red-hot trainer William Haggas’ charge looks well worth backing at odds of around 15/8.
An impressive All-Weather winner up at multi-purpose horse racing venue Newcastle some three weeks ago, Lysander has some high-profile entries. If he’s to prove worthy of those, then this three-year-old New Approach colt needs to be winning this. Given the purple patch of his stable, Lysander is our horse racing NAP today. This is why to back him.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Lysander win?
Haggas could hardly be in any better form with his runners. Coming into today, 14 of the last 29 saddled from his Newmarket stables have won. That is nearly a 50 per cent strike rate, so the best betting sites clearly fear his inmates. Much like yesterday’s Listed winner at Sandown, My Prospero, Lysander is an unexposed type open to any amount of further progress.
There is also the yard’s excellent record at Goodwood to consider. Many associate Haggas with targeting winners at York, given his roots, but he also boasts an excellent return at the Sussex venue. While in raw numbers, his Goodwood record is only 18 per cent, backing all of those blind on horse racing betting sites over the years would’ve yielded £23.22 profit off a £1 level stake.
Today’s horse racing NAP from bang in-form yard
Haggas also won the Cocked Hat back in 2015 with Storm The Stars. That one went on to place in both the Epsom and Irish Derby, later landing the Great Voltigeur. If Lysander can post similar race results in his career, then owners Highclere Thoroughbreds clearly have a useful type on their hands.
What he beat at Newcastle is open to question, but the visual impression created was one of an above average sort. Lysander just had to be our horse racing NAP today and a £10 wager on him with 888Sport returns £28.80 at his current price. New customers that sign up and bet that amount on him qualify for £40 of bonuses with details below.
New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport
More information on the new customer betting offer from 888Sport now. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account.
Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, MuchBetter and Neteller because these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.
After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets that. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.
How to Get that Welcome Bonus
Wager just £10 on today’s Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Follow these six simple steps to claim the offer:
- New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB
- Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets)
- Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically
- All free bets are valid for 7 days
- Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days
Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day
With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens:
- Get more from Goodwood, the featured track is our Placepot tips today, for fans of Tote betting
- There are three Friday fancies from Andrew Mount as the top tipster gives his best bets
- Goodwood also features as the place for our each way tip of the day this Friday
- Andy Newton is back with more Lucky 15 tips containing his four best bets today
- There’s a tasty treble of Frankie Dettori booked rides at Goodwood on offer
- Read Paul Kelly’s horse racing tips today from the UK and Ireland