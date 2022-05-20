Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 20 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Friday, 20 May, the horse racing NAP of the Day is Lysander. He steps up in class for the Listed 1m 3f Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood today (3:20). Red-hot trainer William Haggas’ charge looks well worth backing at odds of around 15/8.

An impressive All-Weather winner up at multi-purpose horse racing venue Newcastle some three weeks ago, Lysander has some high-profile entries. If he’s to prove worthy of those, then this three-year-old New Approach colt needs to be winning this. Given the purple patch of his stable, Lysander is our horse racing NAP today. This is why to back him.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Lysander win?

Haggas could hardly be in any better form with his runners. Coming into today, 14 of the last 29 saddled from his Newmarket stables have won. That is nearly a 50 per cent strike rate, so the best betting sites clearly fear his inmates. Much like yesterday’s Listed winner at Sandown, My Prospero, Lysander is an unexposed type open to any amount of further progress.

There is also the yard’s excellent record at Goodwood to consider. Many associate Haggas with targeting winners at York, given his roots, but he also boasts an excellent return at the Sussex venue. While in raw numbers, his Goodwood record is only 18 per cent, backing all of those blind on horse racing betting sites over the years would’ve yielded £23.22 profit off a £1 level stake.

Today’s horse racing NAP from bang in-form yard

Haggas also won the Cocked Hat back in 2015 with Storm The Stars. That one went on to place in both the Epsom and Irish Derby, later landing the Great Voltigeur. If Lysander can post similar race results in his career, then owners Highclere Thoroughbreds clearly have a useful type on their hands.

What he beat at Newcastle is open to question, but the visual impression created was one of an above average sort. Lysander just had to be our horse racing NAP today and a £10 wager on him with 888Sport returns £28.80 at his current price. New customers that sign up and bet that amount on him qualify for £40 of bonuses with details below.

