Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | Goodwood Tip On Fri 20th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Another each-way tip for horse racing fans this Friday with the afternoon action coming from Goodwood, Bath and Haydock, while Worcester and Catterick go in the evening. With that in mind, we’ve picked out our value horse racing each-way tip of the day – today’s selection comes from the afternoon fixture at Goodwood races.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Friday 20th May

1.35 Goodwood: WODETON @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

The Andrew Balding team boasts a useful 22% record at Goodwood with their 3 year-olds so their WODETON is interesting here today.

This Wootton Bassett gelding is yet to win a race but has gone close and from his opening five runs has hit the top three four times.

Last time he was beaten only a neck to Lawful Command and takes on that horse today on a pound better terms. Plus, connections have also booked the useful Harry Davies to ride this time and he can claim a handy 7lbs – meaning this Balding runner is now 8lbs better off for that neack defeat with Lawful Command.

Note: Odds are subject to change

A £5 e/w bet on WODETON @ 4/1 with Fitzdares will return £34.00 – click the bet slip below.

Join Fitzdares Today and Claim Your £30 FREE BET to Use On Today’s Each-way Horse Racing Tip

Back today’s each-way ‘tip of the day’ with Fitzdares and also get a £30 FREE BET, when you bet £30 (or more) on your first bet, plus get up to a 25% bonus on all multi horse racing bets.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing this week – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets