Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Northern Ireland and Ireland respectively. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Goodwood, Haydock and Bath all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Curragh, Downpatrick, Worcester and Catterick get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Goodwood, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.43pm at Catterick.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Haydock and one from Goodwood, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Goodwood, Haydock, Bath, Curragh, Downpatrick, Worcester and Catterick

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!

NAP – FLOTUS @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 2.30 Haydock



Our NAP of the day comes from the north of England at Haydock where we have sided with Flotus to triumph in third race of the card.

Silvestre De Sousa takes the reigns for this 3-year-old filly in what is a highly competitive Class 1 Listed race over the six furlong trip. Flotus is the highest rated horse in the race, but has been given a fair handicap, running off a ready 8st 10lbs which is two-pounds lighter than when she won at Ripon in August last year.

Flotus came back after a six month layoff and came fourth and underwhelmed a bit, but the more active she is the better, so we think she has every chance of winning here for Simon and Ed Crisford.

NEXT BEST – THE ATTORNEY @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 2.45 Goodwood

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the middle race from Goodwood in this Class 2 Handicap over the seven furlong distance, where we have selected The Attorney to win.

This 4-year-old colt hasn’t raced this year, but has two wins, two runner-ups and a third place finish in his last five starts of 2021. The Attorney has won on both the flat turf and all-weather track, showing he is a talented horse and is capable of winning on various surfaces and on different types of ground.

Runs off a slightly lower mark from his last few runs, and here at SportsLens we think The Attorney will make a winning return for trainer Charles Hills with William Buick in the saddle.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Goodwood, Haydock, Bath, Curragh, Downpatrick, Worcester and Catterick on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 51 races:

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Kaasib @ 5/2 with Bet UK

1.35 Lawful Command @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Ottilien @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.45 The Attorney (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Natural World @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Ballet Blanc @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Mellow Magic @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Ziggy @ 11/4 with Bet UK

1.55 Glorious Angel @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.30 Flotus (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Zephina @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Awaal @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Solanna @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Rich King @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Bath Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Babe Alicious @ 9/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Astrophysics @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Commander Straker @ 6/5 with Bet UK

2.55 Amasova @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Symbol Of Hope @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.05 Mashaaer @ 4/6 with Bet UK

4.40 Captain Kane @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.10 Local Bay @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

4.25 Nituna @ 14/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Waterville @ 4/6 with Bet UK

5.25 Hannibal Barca @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.00 Casanova @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Navagio @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Godhead @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Chicago Lightening @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.15 Moon Daisy @ 11/1 with Bet UK

Downpatrick Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Wee Willie Nail @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Yamato @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Strong Roots @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Winding River @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.20 School Lane @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Clounts Glory @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.25 Tamlaght Eyes @ 33/1 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

5.15 School For Scandal @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Kauto The King @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.20 Tango De Juilley @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.55 Sporty Jim @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Malina Jamila @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.03 Miss Milano @ 10/1 with Bet UK

8.35 Rock On Rita @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Mews House @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.53 Gemcutter @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.28 Yasmin From York @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.03 Militia @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.38 Divine Connection @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Cotai West @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.43 Stalingrad @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change