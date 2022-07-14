Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 14th July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your bet slips on Thursday 14th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Worcester and Epsom.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 17/2 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
FRESH HOPE @ 4/5 with BetUK – 3.40 Leicester
This Charlie Fellowes runner travelled well into the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time but just failed to see that effort out. Still ran well to be 6th of 28 runners and now eased in grade and back to 7f looks to have a massive chance of getting back to winning ways.
WASDELL DUNDALK @ 7/4 with BetUK – 5.50 Worcester
This Jonjo O’Neill runner was a tidy winner at Ffos Last last month and a 5lb hike in the ratings for that looks fair. Yes, he’s for a big weight (12-2) to carry but lumped 11-10 around last time and is a proven course winner here at the track.
IDEAL GUEST @ 1/2 with BetUK – 8.10 Epsom
Two top wins at Brighton recently, so heads here in great form. Up 6lbs for the last of those wins and the switch to the Epsom track should be fine with Brighton a simialr layout. Also doesn’t look the best of races in terms of the oppo having a bit to prove so is the one to beat again.
PRESENTANDCOUNTING @ 1/3 with BetUK – 8.25 Worcester
Dotted up at Uttoxeter last time out by just under 10 lengths and looks the one to beat again on that form. Taking on just two others here but both have a smal bit to prove so with Brian Hughes riding this Donald McCain runner is worth sticking with.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 17/2 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
