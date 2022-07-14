Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 14 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

SportsLens tipsters have three picks all running in Ireland today, so read on to find out which of these is the horse racing NAP of the Day for Thursday, 14 July.

650 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Check out this trio of horse racing selections in the Emerald Isle made by our experts. We make the case for each winning below:

5:00 Killarney – BENNY THE DUKE (NAP) @ 6/4 with 888Sport

(NAP) @ 6/4 with 888Sport 5:30 Killarney – HOLLYMOUNT (NB) @ 2/1 with 888Sport

(NB) @ 2/1 with 888Sport 7:20 Leopardstown – TREVAUNANCE @ 3/1 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Benny The Duke win?

In the opening 2m 4f maiden hurdle at Killarney this evening (5:00), Benny The Duke appeals getting weight from his main market rivals. Trained by Ray Cody, this five-year-old Libertarian gelding ran some cracking races in defeat last autumn. Although absent from the track for 249 days, the form of those efforts is something that the best betting sites all respect.

Benny The Duke chased home Quantum Realm at Punchestown on his hurdles bow in October. The winner has scored twice recently over fences. Benny The Duke was also home in front of four subsequent victors that day. Only ill-fated subsequent Grade 1 hero Ginto proved too good for him when last in action at Navan too.

In receipt of 8lb from Glenglass and Meetingofthewaters, plus Jack Foley taking a further 3lb off with his claim, he’s weighted to take all the beating. Benny The Duke is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day at sweet 6/4 odds with 888Sport, where a £10 punt returns £25 at that price if he wins this reappearance.

989 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Hollymount NB to today’s horse racing NAP at Killarney

Next, in the subsequent 2m 4f mares hurdle race at Killarney (5:30), Hollymount looks the class act. Trained by Gordon Elliott for Noel and Valerie Moran’s Bective Stud, she has two exposed eight-year-olds as dangers in this conditions contest, according to the market. A daughter of Jet Away, Hollymount comes here seeking a hat-trick.

While that does mean she concedes weight all-round, her back bumper form and other race results suggest the six-year-old should be more than capable of giving 8lb to a couple of mares rated in the 120s. Hollymount remains open to more progress as a hurdler than the competition here after just five starts too.

Jack Kennedy, on a 30 per cent strike rate in the saddle over the last 14 days, takes the ride for just the second time. Hollymount is thus NB to our horse racing NAP of the Day on Thursday at a tasty 2/1 price. A £10 punt on this pick at 888Sport returns £30 at those odds for an in-form team.

158 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Trevaunance appeals most in Meld Stakes

Later that evening in the feature 1m 1f Group 3 Meld Stakes at Leopardstown (7:20), Trevaunance has the weights in her favour. This Moyglare Stud filly runs for the Jessica Harrington stable, which has sent out a dozen winners at a 23 per cent strike rate over the last fortnight.

A Cork maiden winner at two, Trevaunance beat subsequent Cheshire Oaks heroine Thoughts Of June that day. It’s form that reads very well in relation to this with the Chester runner-up, Above The Curve, landing a Group 1 in France next time out. Trevaunance, a daughter of Muhaarar, also beat subsequent Listed scorer Galleria Borghese on reappearance at Limerick.

More to come if building on reappearance

As she won going away, stepping up into Group company makes sense. All the top horse racing betting sites know Trevaunance receives 13lb in weight for age and sex allowances from overnight favourite Georgeville. According to the Irish handicapper, there’s just 7lb between them. An official rating of 100 may underestimate Trevaunance too.

Off bottom weight and with Shane Foley back in the saddle, she has plenty going for her. Trevaunance is thus another selection to ponder alongside the horse racing NAP of the Day, Benny The Duke, at a terrific 3/1 with 888Sport here. A £10 wager returns £40 if she can follow-up on the upgrade, while new customers who join qualify for £40 in bonuses with such a wager.

462 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Want more information on the new customer betting offer at 888Sport? No problem. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to all SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, MuchBetter and Netelle because these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day and other selections all tick that box. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on any of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Follow these steps to claim the offer now:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

541 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: