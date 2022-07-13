Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – July 14th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 15-8 Yarmouth winner WINFORGLORY on Wednesday and has three selections on Thursday, July 14th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

HAMILTON 1.50

HOWYADOIN (system – Tim Easterby, first-time blinkers, turf handicaps)

Tim Easterby has a useful record with his first-time blinkered turf runners on the Flat, scoring with 23 of the 183 qualifiers since the beginning of 2012 for a profit of £67.63. HOWYADOIN has been gelded since his Ripon fourth early last month and looks a likely improver.

LEICESTER 4.40

BABE ALICIOUS (system – Kodiac, first-time blinkers)

Progeny of the sire Kodiac often respond well to first-time blinkers, landing 20 of their 156 Flat starts on turf for a profit of £39.90 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners, based on their prices, was only 12.66). That’s not the greatest strike-rate admittedly (12.8%) but it’s also interesting to note that the hood goes on BABE ALICIOUS in addition to the blinkers and trainer Mick Appleby is showing a profit of £120.00 when using a first-time hood on a filly/mare. She could have been better drawn than stall 8 of 10 but, if she stays off the rail, she could out-run her odds in a race that will take very little winning.

EPSOM 7.10

WISPER (system – Marcus Tregoning, last-time-out winners, recent run)

WISPER was advised in this column when successful at Brighton last time, making it two wins from three starts since joining Marcus Tregoning. Her trainer does extremely well with last-time-out winners who are returning to the track within 28 days – 95 of the 355 qualifiers followed up (27% strike-rate) for a profit of £95.15 – and Wisper, 2lb well-in under her penalty, can score again.

