Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes at us thick and fast with seven fixtures from the UK and Ireland. In the afternoon, we’ve cards in the UK at Chepstow, Leicester and Hamilton all on the flat. Then in the evening it’s off to Epsom and Worcester over the jumps, plus Leopardstown and Killarney race over in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.
We have also selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Epsom and one from Leicester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out the best horse racing betting sites to add more leading bookmakers to your portfolio. Plus, here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!
Horse racing bets & tips today: Chepstow, Leicester, Hamilton, Worcester, Epsom, Leopardstown and Killarney
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the meetings today!
NAP – IDEAL GUEST @ 8/13 with Bet UK – 8.10 Epsom
In tip-top order at present after winning his last two races at Brighton. Up another 6lbs for the last of those wins looks fair and despite never running at Epsom before should be well suited by the undulations with Brighton being a similar venue.
Tom Queally has ridden the horse to victory the last twice and remains in the plate.
NEXT BEST – FRESH HOPE @ 4/5 with Bet UK – 3.40 Leicester
Ran well to be 6th in the Sandringham Stakes last time out (28 runners), but just didn’t last out. Will be more at home in this easier grade and also down in trip here, so this Charlie Fellowes runner looks to have a great chance of getting back to winning ways.
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing Tips From UK/Ire
Today’s Placepot Tips from Leicester
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Today’s Best Existing Customer Bookmaker Offers
Grand Prix de Paris Tips and Best Bets For Today’s Longchamp Race
Irish Oaks Betting News | Emily Upjohn Remains Hot Favourite
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Chepstow, Leicester, Hamilton, Worcester, Epsom, Leopardstown and Killarney – covering ALL races.
Chepstow Horse Racing Tips
1.30 RAINBOW COLOURS @ 8/11 with Bet UK
2.00 PONTIUS @ 3/1 with Bet UK
2.30 GLAMOROUS BREEZE @ 15/8 with Bet UK
3.00 MILLION REASONS 3/1 with Bet UK
3.30 FLINTSTONE @ 2/1 with Bet UK
4.00 CITY ESCAPE @ 3/1 with Bet UK
Leicester Horse Racing Tips
1.40 KISS N CUDDLE @ 15/8 with Bet UK
2.10 CLIPSHAM GOLD @ 2/1 with Bet UK
2.40 SEA SPEEDWALL @ 11/4 with Bet UK
3.10 HATHLOOL @ 19/5 with Bet UK
3.40 FRESH HOPE (NB) @ 4/5 with Bet UK
4.10 LETHAL ANGEL @ 11/8 with Bet UK
4.40 LADY MANDER @ 6/1 with Bet UK
5.10 ARMY OF ONE @ 21/4 with Bet UK
Hamilton Horse Racing Tips
1.50 MATCH PLAY @ 18/5 with Bet UK
2.20 PEACHY CARNEHAN @ 10/3 with Bet UK
2.50 JEAN BAPTISTE @ 5/2 with Bet UK
3.20 WICKYWICKYWHEELS @ 7/4 with Bet UK
3.50 SHAWNEE WARRIOR @ 3/10 with Bet UK
4.20 LIV LUCKY @ 9/4 with Bet UK
4.50 RED ALLURE @ 24/5 with Bet UK
Worcester Horse Racing Tips
5.50 WASDELL DUNDALK @ 9/4 with Bet UK
6.20 ROYAL PRACTITIONER @ 7/2 with Bet UK
6.55 SOLO SAXOPHONE @ 5/4 with Bet UK
7.25 AL ZARAQAAN @ 2/1 with Bet UK
7.55 MR WOODY @ 2/1 with Bet UK
8.25 PRESENTANCOUNTING @ 4/11 with Bet UK
8.55 MAC SUIBHNE @ 9/4 with Bet UK
Epsom Horse Racing Tips
6.10 NEW HEIGHTS @ 5/2 with Bet UK
6.40 COURAGEOUS KNIGHT @ 4/5 with Bet UK
7.10 TORONADO GREY 5/1 with Bet UK
7.40 MARLAY PARK @ 11/4 with Bet UK
8.10 IDEAL GUEST (NAP) @ 8/13 with Bet UK
8.45 NIGHT EAGLE @ 39/20with Bet UK
Killarney Horse Racing Tips
5.00 GLENGLASS @ 15/8 with Bet UK
5.30 HOLLYMOUNT @ 2/1 with Bet UK
6.00 THE GREY LAD @ 3/1 with Bet UK
6.30 SEARCH FOR A MYTH 5/4 with Bet UK
7.00 SPHAGNUM @ 13/8 with Bet UK
7.30 MCALPINE @ 7/1 with Bet UK
8.00 GREAT SCHEMA @ 13/2 with Bet UK
8.30 MON COEUR @ 7/4 with Bet UK
Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips
5.15 WARTIME WARRIOR @ 23/2 with Bet UK
5.45 CORPORAL VIOLETTE @ 11/8 with Bet UK
6.15 AMPESON @ 11/8 with Bet UK
6.50 AMUSEMENT 22/5 with Bet UK
7.20 PATRICK SARSFIELD @ 6/1 with Bet UK
7.50 POINT GELLIBRAND @ 3/10 with Bet UK
8.20 DULEEK STREET @ 5/1 with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets