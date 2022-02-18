With racing across the UK and Ireland from Kelso, Lingfield, Dundalk and Southwell, we have plenty of choice for our Friday Lucky 15 tips. One jumps meeting at Kelso, with the all-weather track in use at Lingfield, Dundalk and Southwell.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 tips today – Friday 18th February

Here are our four best tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Sounds Russian @ 8/15 with bet365 – 2.30 Kelso

Callum Bewley takes the reigns for trainer Ruth Jefferson to make it a hat-trick of wins for this seven-year-old. Winning on his last two outings at Kelso and Sedgefield respectively, he looks to have taken to chasing very well.

His last run here at Kelso turned out to be a fairly straight-forward win for this horse. Despite some mediocre jumps, he stayed on well and made the run-in very comfortably. Major player in this race.

Mykonos St John @ 9/4 with bet365 – 4.45 Southwell

Jonathan Fisher takes the reigns for this improving five-year-old, who won on his last outing just ten days ago.

That win came at the same track, so Southwell is familiar territory for Mykonos St John. At a glance, he certainly looks to be the stand-out horse of the race, added to the fact he is the highest rated in the field. Should go well again.

Soi Dao @ 9/4 with bet365 – 5.15 Southwell

A 5th and 3rd place finish in her only two starts marks improvement already at just the tender age of three-years-old.

With Ross Coakley on board this time around, Soi Dao is sure to again improve and perhaps pick up her first win for Rod Millman. Jockey Coakley has a 27% win rate in the last two weeks and will be hopeful of adding to that tomorrow at Southwell.

Purple Power @ 7/2 with bet365 – 5.45 Southwell

Purple Power comes into the race with a recent win under her belt at 4lb higher at Chelmsford last August.

A change of trainer to George Boughy could bring out her best and the booking of Danny Tudhope is a positive one in terms of getting her to strike again.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.