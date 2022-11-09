NBA Player Prop Picks For November 9th: DeMar DeRozan Over Points Among Our Three Best Bets

The NBA features 13 games this evening, and our basketball experts have been scouring the fixtures to provide Sportslens readers with three player prop picks – you can also claim a $1000 free bet from BetOnline ahead of tonight!
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight
- Scottie Barnes Over 5.5 Assists @ +118 with BetOnline
- DeMar DeRozan Over 23.5 Points @ -108 with BetOnline
- Ja Morant Over 28.5 Points @ -108 with BetOnline
NBA Player Prop Pick Odds
See below for the latest NBA betting odds for the games we have picked out, as well as our player prop picks.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|San Antonio Spurs
|+190
|Memphis Grizzlies
|-220
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Chicago Bulls
|+110
|New Orleans Pelicans
|-130
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Toronto Raptors
|-475
|Houston Rockets
|+385
NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Scottie Barnes Over 5.5 Assists @ +118 with BetOnline
Getting things underway, we are tipping Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes to continue his leading role for Toronto.
The Raptors are up against rock-bottom of the Western Conference Houston Rockets, and this is a perfect opportunity for the likes of Scottie Barnes and other younger players to cement their spot against an inferior opposition.
With Pascal Siakam absent for the time being, Barnes has taken on a main playmaking role and in the three games he has featured in without the latter taking a leading role, he average 6.3 assists in just over 36 minutes per game.
He has hit this mark in seven of his 10 appearances this season.
NBA Player Prop Pick 2: DeMar DeRozan Over 23.5 Points @ -108 with BetOnline
Next, we have picked out DeMar DeRozan to hit his implied total as the Bulls face a stuttering Pelicans side.
The five-time All Star is showing no sign of slowing down at 33 and has averaged 23.8 points per game and including 46-point game against last season’s runners-up Boston Celtics five days ago.
Against a New Orleans side who have lost four of their last six including underwhelming performances against fellow strugglers the Lakers and Pacers, we are confident he will hit the mark here.
NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Ja Morant Over 28.5 Points @ -108 with BetOnline
For our third pick, we are expecting Ja Morant to continue his point posting as of late by hitting at least 29 points tonight.
The Grizzlies face a San Antonio Spurs team who are in the midst of a four game losing streak which included a heavy 143-100 defeat to the Raptors last week.
Ja Morant, alongside the likes of Desmond Bane have helped the Grizzlies rank as the 7th best offensive rating in the NBA, and the former has more than enough calibre to hit the implied total tonight.
Morant has hit 30 or more in four season appearances thus far including Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.