Musk then replied with his proposed venue – the Vegas Octagon – which is used regularly used for UFC fights.

Just today, Musk has seemingly backtracked on that reply however, instead confirming that he has discussed holding the bout at what we expect is the iconic Colosseum in Rome.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Zuckerberg vs Musk Odds

Although no timeline for the proposed fight has been given, there appears a decent chance that it will go ahead with both ‘competitors’ continuing their comical exchange over social media in recent weeks.

Zuckerberg is 12 years younger, significantly smaller and in much better shape than Elon as evidenced by his recent ‘ripped’ social media posts, and it is safe to say the Facebook and Instagram head honcho is the warm favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)



‘Zuck’ has also been undertaking Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 18 months, but he will have to be wary of Musk’s self-professed signature move ‘the walrus’, which he described as just “lying on top of my opponent and do nothing.”