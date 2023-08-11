Betting tips

Mark Zuckerberg Strong Favourite to Beat Fellow Tech-Titan Elon Musk in Proposed Cage Fight

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
The topsy-turvy world of tech-billionaires appears further away from real life than ever before, as two of the industry’s most influential figures agreed to hold a cage fight. A comical back-and-forth over social media seemingly confirmed what can only be described as something out of a fever dream, and the latest Zuckerberg vs Musk odds suggest the Meta CEO is the warm favourite.

Elon Musk’s venture into the realm of social media has been a turbulent ride thus far, with the somewhat eccentric billionaire cutting around 80% of the platform’s staff while also listing it as a private company.

Not many, if any, would have predicted Musk to pick a fight with Facebook’s (now Meta) chief architect Mark Zuckerberg, but his wildly unpredictable behaviour has largely proven successful up to this point given he is the richest person on the planet.

After posting a message on Twitter that he was “up for a cage fight” with Zuck – as he is colloquially referred to – the often introverted Meta CEO replied with the caption “send me location,” much to everyone’s surprise.

Musk then replied with his proposed venue – the Vegas Octagon – which is used regularly used for UFC fights.

Just today, Musk has seemingly backtracked on that reply however, instead confirming that he has discussed holding the bout at what we expect is the iconic Colosseum in Rome.

Although no timeline for the proposed fight has been given, there appears a decent chance that it will go ahead with both ‘competitors’ continuing their comical exchange over social media in recent weeks.

Zuckerberg is 12 years younger, significantly smaller and in much better shape than Elon as evidenced by his recent ‘ripped’ social media posts, and it is safe to say the Facebook and Instagram head honcho is the warm favourite.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)


‘Zuck’ has also been undertaking Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 18 months, but he will have to be wary of Musk’s self-professed signature move ‘the walrus’, which he described as just “lying on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

The latest odds courtesy of Lucky Block reflect what many expect to happen, with Musk handed the longest price.

  • Elon Musk To Win @ +350
  • Mark Zuckerberg To Win @ -556

Charlie Rhodes
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie Rhodes

Zuckerberg vs Musk Odds
