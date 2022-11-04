NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Desmond Bane Tipped for Another Fruitful Evening

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There is an eye-catching 12-game slate for the NBA this evening, meaning as always, our dedicated basketball experts are on hand to offer their player prop picks – you can also claim a $1000 free bet from BetOnline should you be a new customer.

NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight

NBA Player Prop Pick Odds

See below for the latest NBA betting odds for the games we have picked out, as well as our player prop picks.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Brooklyn Nets +125 Washington Wizards -145

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Charlotte Hornets +400 Memphis Grizzlies -600

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Utah Jazz +130 Los Angeles Lakers -150

NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Desmond Bane Over 22.5 Points @ -115 with BetOnline

With the Grizzlies heavily favoured to find their way past Charlotte Hornets this evening, we are expecting a dazzling offensive display with Desmond Bane at the heart of it.

While he certainly enjoyed last season, Bane has elevated his game to new heights so far this term, putting up 29 points or more in each of his last four starts while improving his rebound and assists output in the process.

This implied total seems relatively low in our eyes, and we are confident he can make it five in a row for hitting the over spread.

NBA Player Prop Pick 2: Kristaps Porzingis Over 21.5 Points @ -112 with BetOnline

Aside from being a monumental defensive asset in every sense of the word, Porzingis has seemingly rediscovered his shooting touch this year, adding more frequent jump shots and propping up with crucial rebounds on both sides of court.

In his last two outings, both against the 76ers, he put up 30 points or more and has all the tools to dismantle a sorry looking Brooklyns Nets who have allowed 125+ points in half of their eight games.

NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Lauri Markkanen Over 8.5 Rebounds @ +108 with BetOnline

To round off our NBA picks, we arrive in LA as the Lakers look to continue their resurgence with a possible third straight win having gone 0-for-5.

While the Lakers may prove more difficult to break down now they have momentum, we are tipping Lauri Markkanen to hit the rebound mark for this one. His breakout season has demonstrated just how versatile he can be as a seven-foot small forward.

In nine games so far this season he has covered this spread, exemplifying what an asset he is on the rebound, and to make matters worse (or better for us) the Lakers allow a league-high 20.4 rebounds per game to small forwards.