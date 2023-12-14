UFC

UFC 296 Tickets: How Much Are Tickets For UFC 296 For Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington?

Paul Kelly
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington headlines this stellar UFC 296 pay-per-view card for the UFC Welterweight Title. The fight goes down on Saturday night from the T=Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada – but just how much are UFC 296 tickets to buy exactly?

How Much Do UFC 296 Tickets Cost?

The T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada takes centre stage as the UFC are in town for their latest numbered card. UFC 296 sees two UFC Title fights – with the welterweight belt on the line in the main event for Edwards vs Covington and the UFC Flyweight Title up for grabs for Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval.

The 170-pound bout between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington of course headlines UFC 296, with plenty of stellar fights on the undercard including some big names. These include the likes of Paddy Pimblett, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Stephen Thompson and Tony Ferguson to name but a few.

The T-Mobile Arena has a rough capacity of 20,000, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. Tickets for UFC 296 in fact range from as little as $350, right up to as much as $4,000.

The $350 tickets for UFC 296 are of course the furthest away from the octagon, up at the top of the arena, quite far away from the action. The most expensive tickets are the inner octagon-side ones, which are priced at $4,000 maximum.

These ticket prices are pretty expensive, with the cheapest ones available still a whopping $350. This just goes to show how popular the UFC are now, and how much they can demands for tickets.

There are of course various different sections in the area, and the price of a UFC 296 ticket depends on where your seat is situated inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Fancy betting on UFC 296? Then check out our exclusive Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington betting picks & predictions.

How Does The Price Compare To Previous UFC Pay-Per-View’s?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive by the UFC’s standards. However, you could argue that the UFC are such a big brand in MMA now that they can charge more or less whatever price they want. Not to mention the fact that this is their final PPV card of the year and incudes two title fights.

Ticket prices for standard UFC Fight Night cards range from around $120 dollars, up to $2,500. This is of course far less than UFC pay-per-view ticket prices, but is still quite expensive if you are a fan wanting to watch UFC as a hobby. UFC President Dana White is certainly making a fortune through ticket sales.

Prior to the UFC 296 main event, Leon Edwards is the -160 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Colby Covington on the other hand goes into the bout as the +140 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Tuning into a free UFC 296 live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge. Alternatively a Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington live stream specifically for the main event.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 296 main event between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis.
