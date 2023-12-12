UFC

UFC 296 Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 296 With BetOnline’s FREE Live Streaming Service

Paul Kelly
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)

With UFC 296 almost upon us, we thought it best to put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a UFC 296 live stream for free ahead of Saturday’s bumper card from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

In order to ensure you don’t miss any of the action, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

How To Access Your UFC 296 Live Stream For Free

With so many UFC pay-per-view shows now on a regular basis, it can be quite an arduous and expensive task to watch all of the big fights. This weekend is no different, with the UFC 296 numbered card costing fans additional cash in the US if they wish to tune in.

Fear not, for our UFC sportsbook pick for UFC 296, BetOnline, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming. This means that you can watch all of the action from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, without worrying about forking out extra dollars.

With a loaded range of betting markets to choose from for all of the UFC 296 fights, now is also the optimal time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 welcome offer for new players.

This includes the main event as well as all of the undercard fights – with BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting apps, making your UFC 296 betting experience that bit better.

This means that although UFC 296 is a pay-per-view event in America on ESPN+ PPV, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with BetOnline’s sportsbook today. What’s not to like about BetOnline’s UFC 296 live streaming offer?

How To Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus ($1,000):

  1. Join BetOnline Here
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus ($1,000)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected UFC 296 live stream for FREE

Why Bet With BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC 296 markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
Why Choose BetOnline For UFC 296 Live Streaming?

  • Free UFC 296 Live Streaming
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On UFC Props: Access UFC 296 prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

Moneyline Betting Odds For UFC 296 Main Card

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

  • Leon Edwards @ -159
  • Colby Covington @ +139

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval

  • Alexandre Pantoja @ -190
  • Brandon Royval @ +160

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson

  • Shakvkat Rakhmonov @ -650
  • Stephen Thompson @ +475

Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson

  • Paddy Pimblett @ -286
  • Tony Ferguson @ +226

Vincente Luque vs Ian Garry

  • Vincene Luque @ +300
  • Ian Garry @ -375
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
