UFC

Who Is Colby Covington’s Girlfriend? Is ‘Chaos’ Still Dating Fellow UFC Star Polyana Viana?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)

Colby Covington takes on Leon Edwards in the main event at UFC 296, looking to become UFC welterweight king for the very first time. This means fans want to know a bit more about ‘Chaos’ and his personal life. For example, who is Colby Covington’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about his love life.

Who Is Colby Covington’s Girlfriend?

Ahead of his UFC Welterweight Title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296, fans want to know a bit more about Colby Covington’s life outside of the octagon. Well, you have come to the right place as in this article we will investigate all about Covington’s personal life outside of MMA.

Not only are UFC fans eager to see ‘Chaos’ back in action inside the cage, but they are curious to know who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Colby Covington is a single man and is currently not in a relationship.

The 1988-born fighter seems to be a single man, focusing more on his MMA career and becoming the welterweight king at UFC 296. This is the first time fans will have seen the California man in the octagon since March 2022 since his decision victory over bitter rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Given the fact he has been out of action for 21 months, it comes as no surprise to learn that Colby Covington is the underdog with the best UFC betting sites for his bout with Leon Edwards this weekend at UFC 296.

But outside of the cage, it is evident that Covington is more concentrated on his MMA career right now. Of course, he could well have a girlfriend behind closed doors which he is keeping under wraps, but as far as the general public are concerned, Colby Covington is a single man.

However, the former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion did have a previous relationship with UFC women’s strawweight Polyana Viana. More on their dating history next.

RELATED: Colby Covington Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsements

Colby Covington & Polyana Viana Dating History

Although it seems that Colby Covington is a single man as of today, it is widely reported that ‘Chaos’ was in a relationship with a fellow UFC fighter – Polyana Viana.

Viana is a UFC strawweight contender, who first met Covington at a UFC event they were both on the undercard of. The Brazilian MMA star is said to have taken a liking to Covington straight away, with the American also taking a liking to Viana.

Rumours began to circulate even more when a photo was uploaded to social media of Covington and Viana training together. In the photograph, the pair seem very close, with each other’s hands resting on the others leg. Since this photograph though, there have been no sightings of the former couple together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma)

Now though, it is evident that Viana and Covington are no longer an item. Now, Covington’ Instagram is littered with videos and photographs of him with various different females on a regular basis. ‘Chaos’ seems to enjoy spending time with various different women on a regular basis, and isn’t tied down with one girl right now.

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to Colby Covington’s next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC

LATEST Who Is Colby Covington’s Girlfriend? Is ‘Chaos’ Still Dating Fellow UFC Star Polyana Viana?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Colby Covington Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Chaos’ Fortune Estimated At $4 Million
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023

Colby Covington is a American MMA superstar, who has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC in the past few years. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to…

Colby Covington UFC
UFC
What Is The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington UFC 296 Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington goes down in the main event at UFC 296 this weekend form the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC fans can watch this highly anticipated…

Bo NIckal - New UFC Fighters - (photo@: IMAGN)
UFC
Ones To Watch: 5 New UFC Fighters To Keep An Eye On With The Potential Of Becoming UFC Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023
Beneil Dariush UFC
UFC
UFC Fight Night Tickets: What Price Are Tickets For UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 01 2023
Arman Tsarukyan UFC
UFC
UFC Fight Night Odds: Arman Tsarukyan Is The -275 Favorite To Defeat Beneil Dariush In Lightweight Contest
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 01 2023
Arman Tsarukyan UFC
UFC
Where To Watch UFC Fight Night – How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Live Stream
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 30 2023
Arrow to top