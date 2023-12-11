Colby Covington takes on Leon Edwards in the main event at UFC 296, looking to become UFC welterweight king for the very first time. This means fans want to know a bit more about ‘Chaos’ and his personal life. For example, who is Colby Covington’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about his love life.

Who Is Colby Covington’s Girlfriend?

Ahead of his UFC Welterweight Title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296, fans want to know a bit more about Colby Covington’s life outside of the octagon. Well, you have come to the right place as in this article we will investigate all about Covington’s personal life outside of MMA.

Not only are UFC fans eager to see ‘Chaos’ back in action inside the cage, but they are curious to know who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Colby Covington is a single man and is currently not in a relationship.

The 1988-born fighter seems to be a single man, focusing more on his MMA career and becoming the welterweight king at UFC 296. This is the first time fans will have seen the California man in the octagon since March 2022 since his decision victory over bitter rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Given the fact he has been out of action for 21 months, it comes as no surprise to learn that Colby Covington is the underdog with the best UFC betting sites for his bout with Leon Edwards this weekend at UFC 296.

But outside of the cage, it is evident that Covington is more concentrated on his MMA career right now. Of course, he could well have a girlfriend behind closed doors which he is keeping under wraps, but as far as the general public are concerned, Colby Covington is a single man.

However, the former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion did have a previous relationship with UFC women’s strawweight Polyana Viana. More on their dating history next.

Colby Covington & Polyana Viana Dating History

Although it seems that Colby Covington is a single man as of today, it is widely reported that ‘Chaos’ was in a relationship with a fellow UFC fighter – Polyana Viana.

Viana is a UFC strawweight contender, who first met Covington at a UFC event they were both on the undercard of. The Brazilian MMA star is said to have taken a liking to Covington straight away, with the American also taking a liking to Viana.

Rumours began to circulate even more when a photo was uploaded to social media of Covington and Viana training together. In the photograph, the pair seem very close, with each other’s hands resting on the others leg. Since this photograph though, there have been no sightings of the former couple together.

Now though, it is evident that Viana and Covington are no longer an item. Now, Covington’ Instagram is littered with videos and photographs of him with various different females on a regular basis. ‘Chaos’ seems to enjoy spending time with various different women on a regular basis, and isn’t tied down with one girl right now.

