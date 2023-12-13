UFC

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 296 For Free

Paul Kelly
Alexandre Pantoja UFC - UFC 296

With UFC 296 going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend, we have put together this short guide, explaining how you can access an Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval live stream for free ahead of Saturday’s UFC Flyweight Title fight in the co-main event.

In order to ensure you don’t miss any of the UFC 296 action, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

How To Access Your Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval Live Stream For Free

With so many UFC pay-per-view shows now on a regular basis, it can be quite an expensive and arduous task to watch all of the big fights. This weekend is no different with UFC 296. That is of course unless you can find a Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval live stream.

Fear not, for our UFC sportsbook pick for UFC 296, BetOnline, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming. This means that you can watch all of the action from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, without worrying about forking out extra dollars.

With a loaded range of betting markets to choose from for the Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval UFC Flyweight Title fight, now is also the optimal time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 welcome offer for new players.

This of course includes the co-main event for the UFC Flyweight Title between Pantoja and Royval – with BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting apps, making your UFC 296 betting experience that bit better.

This means that although UFC 296 is a pay-per-view event in the US on ESPN+ PPV, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with BetOnline’s sportsbook today. What’s not to like about BetOnline’s Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval live streaming offer?

Make sure you check out where you can watch a UFC 296 live stream for free, with every fight on the main card covered by BetOnline.

How To Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus ($1,000):

  1. Join BetOnline Here
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus ($1,000)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected UFC 296 live stream for FREE

Why Bet With BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC 296 markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
Why Choose BetOnline For UFC 296 Live Streaming?

  • Free Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval Live Streaming
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On UFC 296 Props: Access Pantoja vs Royval prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

Moneyline Betting Odds

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval

  • Alexandre Pantoja @ -190
  • Brandon Royval @ +160
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
