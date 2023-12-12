UFC 296 takes center stage this weekend as Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington goes down for the UFC Welterweight Title on Saturday night. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Edwards vs Covington betting picks and UFC 296 predictions.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the UFC 296 main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. This includes UFC betting picks, fight predictions and the latest odds for Saturday’s main event UFC Welterweight Title contest.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Preview

UFC 296 is the final pay-per-view card of the year, with Dana White serving up a cracker for MMA fans on Saturday, December 16. The T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada takes centre stage for this compelling UFC 296 card – topped by Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington.

Edwards is in the form of his life right now, having beaten former long-reigning champion Kamaru Usman back-to-back to first win, then retain the UFC Welterweight Title. Standing in his way on Saturday is the two-time 170-pound title challenger Colby Covington.

‘Chaos’ is an elite mixed martial artist, and has the chance to win UFC gold at the third time of asking. Could it be third time lucky for the California man, or will ‘Rocky’ once again be bringing the belt back to England with a routine title defense?

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington goes down on Saturday night and is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the best UFC betting offers and free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Betting Picks

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada is the destination on Saturday night as Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington goes down in the main event at UFC 296.

‘Rocky’ is the slight -160 betting favorite with the best UFC betting apps to defeat ‘Chaos’ this weekend and successfully defend his UFC Welterweight Title for the second time this year.

Colby Covington hasn’t fought since March 2022, so comes into this bout off a long absence from the octagon. Leon Edwards on the other hand has been active, and is currently on an 11 fight winning run. Although Covington has beaten some top fighters in his day, he doesn’t have any wins over current ranked Top 15 fighters.

This will be telling come fight night, with Edwards at the peak of his powers right now. ‘Rocky’ is the best fighter in the division right now, and is more than capable of finishing an inactive, past his best Colby Covington in the UFC 296 main event this weekend.

A knockout victory for the defending champion is our SportsLens exclusive Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington betting pick in the main event at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Prediction: Leon Edwards to Win by KO/TKO @ +375

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Want To Wager On Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington? Claim Your $1,000 UFC 296 Betting Offer HERE

Claiming the BetOnline Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington betting offer can be redeemed by following the simple steps below. So why not back our exclusive UFC 296 betting picks with some of your $1,000 worth of free bets courtesy of BetOnline?

Claiming the BetOnline UFC 296 betting offer is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2,000 Receive $1,000 in UFC 296 Free Bets

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Odds

Already claimed the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Edwards vs Covington odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Leon Edwards to Win: -160

Leon Edwards to Win by KO/TKO: +375

Leon Edwards to Win via Submission @ +1000

Leon Edwards to Win by Decision: +160

Colby Covington to Win: +140

Colby Covington to Win by KO/TKO: +750

Colby Covington to Win via Submission @ +1100

Colby Covington to Win by Decision: +240

Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling 170-pound UFC title clash live from Las Vegas, Nevada on ESPN+ PPV.

Live stream (US): ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the live streaming platform and have paid for the UFC 296 pay-per-view.

Be sure to also check out the free UFC 296 live stream that will be airing this UFC Welterweight Title fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Leon Edwards — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Welterweight Champion

Age: 32

Country: England

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 74” (188 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 21-3 (1 NC)

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 11

Colby Covington — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 Welterweight

Age: 35

Country: USA

Height: 5’11” (180 cm)

Reach: 72” (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 17-3

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 9

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)

Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title

UFC Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -160 | Covington +140